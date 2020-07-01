Kristin Cavallari’s Exact Saint Laurent Sunglasses Are on Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever since Kristin Cavallari first stepped into the limelight, she’s been regarded as the epitome of a cool California girl — despite relocating around the country. Her style has continued to impress Us, which is why we’re always drawing inspiration from her fashion choices!

Saint Laurent is one of the most iconic fashion houses in the industry. Celebrities from Cavallari to the Kardashian family rock Saint Laurent all the time, and we don’t blame them! If we could easily fill our closets with this brand, we would be dripping in it too. But luckily for Us, we can also flex Saint Laurent thanks to this pair of stunning clear sunglasses.

Seriously, these shades look so chic on Cavallari! We instantly fell in love with them when we saw the below post on her feed. They are designed to complement many different face shapes thanks to their classic, retro style. We did some research, and similar Saint Laurent sunglasses can cost upwards of $400 at full price — but right now, you can score this pair on Amazon! It may be more than what you usually spend on sunnies, but for an A-list brand like this, it’s a steal.

These sunglasses have a clear frame and mirrored lenses. They are modern, but this style of sunglasses will carry you through multiple seasons (and years!) without looking outdated. It’s ideal to have one pair of high-end designer sunglasses — especially ones that won’t look like yesterday’s news in a couple of months. These Saint Laurent sunglasses are definitely worth the investment — and Cavallari clearly agrees!

Obviously, being a celebrity means bigger budgets and pricier purchases. But every once in a blue moon, we do some serious digging and find the same amazing designer items that our fave stars sport on sale! In fact, we just discovered a pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses that Cavallari herself has shown off on Instagram for a major discount.

Get the Saint Laurent SL 28 Slim Beige for prices starting at $179, available at Amazon!



