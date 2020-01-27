How to Wear Wedges With No One Knowing — Including Your Feet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When we’re going to a wedding or fancy party, we’re obviously the first to grab a pair of high heels. We’re taking any opportunity to boost Us up a few more inches. We just wish we could do the same for everyday life, but there is absolutely no way we’re wearing heels or wedges everywhere. It doesn’t even make sense — and that goes for both fashion and function. We need some trusty sneakers and boots to get us through our daily commutes, dog walks and errand runs!

So what if we could kind of just combine everything into one perfect shoe? Well, actually, we don’t have to. Steve Madden already did it for us. We’re talking a sneaker-bootie hybrid with a hidden wedge and comfort through the roof, and we’re not kidding. It’s real — and it’s on sale!

Over 70 reviewers are so happy with these modern-minimalist shoes, saying they “couldn’t love them more” than they already do. They’re so comfortable that they “can wear them all day,” and they’re so lightweight that they “practically bounce around in them.” On top of that, the “design is so clever and stylish” that the compliments just keep rolling in, and shoppers can’t help but want a pair in every color!

These Wedgie-P sneakers have a perforated upper, with tiny holes in a chic diamond shape. This upper is either a soft suede or smooth leather, depending on which version you choose. Shoppers are obsessed with the perforation detail because it not only looks super cool — but it makes these shoes a perfect choice for warm weather. The breathability is literally refreshing!

Also on the upper, you’ll find slanted size-zip closures on either side, adding another element of chrome-tone cool while also helping out the back pull-tab when it comes to pulling your shoes on or taking them off at the end of the day!

On the inside of this shoe, you’ll notice a soft fabric lining and a padded footbed your feet will just love. Also hidden in there is the secret 2-inch wedge and 1-inch platform, discreetly boosting you up to boost your confidence — and helping you reach those high-up cabinets too!

These shoes are currently available in four versions. There are two black uppers — one suede and one smooth, as well as a light grey and a dark taupe. Three out of four are on sale, with the black suede coming in at a full 40% off. Considering the price and how much shoppers love these Wedgie-P booties, your size might not stick around for long — so if you love these shoes (and a good deal), let’s get shopping!

Get the Steve Madden Wedgie-P Sneaker (originally $90) starting at just $54 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Steve Madden here and other sneakers available at Zappos here!

