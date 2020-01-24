You know when you wait, wait, wait for a product to launch, only to find your size sold out as soon as you go to buy it? It’s one of the worst feelings ever, especially when you don’t know when your size will be restocked — or if it will be restocked at all!

This is exactly what recently happened to Cariuma lovers. When the brand launched its most sustainable sneaker yet, the IBI, the shoe already had over a 5,000-person waitlist. Just two weeks after the new style’s release, all colors and sizes were sold out, leaving many wondering if they’d ever have a chance to experience their greatness. Well, guess what: We have good news — the IBI is back in stock! (For now, that is.)

Get the IBI sneaker for just $98 at Cariuma!

If you missed your chance at the IBI sneakers the first time around, or if you love yours so much that you want even more, this is your time to shine. There are nine colors available, including the new Pantone collaboration! They all feature a knit upper that’s so cozy you wouldn’t believe it’s actually made out of carbon-neutral bamboo and recycled plastics. This bamboo “self-regenerates and recycles 100% of the water,” making it a best friend to Mother Nature. It’s used for the shoe’s lining too!

Also inside of this shoe is Cariuma’s signature removable insole, a memory foam dream made with cork and castor oil. This insole is key for all-day comfort. One shopper actually said this shoe is “hard to take off,” so we were worried for a second, but they only said that because it’s just “too comfy.”

The IBI truly is as perfect as it seems. How do we know? Well, Cariuma spent an entire year developing it, going through six upper design constructions and four overall design constructions until everything was flawless — from the rubber toe cap to the pull tab at the back of the heel!

As one happy reviewer said, they love this IBI sneaker because it “offers quality and comfort without sacrificing looks.” It’s an everyday essential for Us, for sure, since it goes with everything. It’s an all-year essential too, since it’s actually temperature-regulating. Now that’s cool. (Or warm. You get it.)

These Cariuma shoes are an easy way to reduce your ecological footprint, making every step you take feel that much more special. Every step will feel good physically too, thanks to the sugarcane EVA outsole. Cariuma claims it’s 30 to 40% lighter than those from the brand’s competition, but it’s still heavy duty when it comes to absorbing shock and surviving rough terrain!

Even though these sneakers were just restocked, sizes are already starting to go — again — so let’s do this thing. Less talking, more shopping!

