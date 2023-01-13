Color Correct and Brighten Your Complexion in 1 Step With This Popular Primer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When our complexion isn’t exactly looking its best, we rely on products like primers to help fix these pesky problems — namely when it comes to evening out skin tone. When you have the base in check, you can make foundation appear that much smoother — or perhaps not even have to wear it at all!

In one fell swoop, you can make your skin glow with this top-selling primer from stila! Shoppers call this elixir “magical,” and the before-and-after shots people are sharing in their reviews speak volumes. We were instantly intrigued!

Get the stila One Step Correct for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say they have been able to rely on lighter coverage foundations or skin tints thanks the help of this primer and how well it color corrects. You can see the different colors used in the formula through the clear bottle, which include light green, light purple and a reddish hue in a helix formation. Not only does it look seriously cool, it’s effective and easy to use!

Sure, the plethora of shades may seem complicated — but reviewers assure Us it’s not. All that’s required of you is to pump out the product and apply it all over the face using your fingers, beauty sponge or makeup brush. In under a minute, your skin should seem more balanced — in fact, you may be glowing! With the power of this primer at play, the rest of your makeup routine will be more minimal — which is always a treat.

The original primer is arguably the most popular and can be used for virtually all skin tones, but the serum primer is also available in Medium and Deep if you’re looking for a more appropriate color match. It’s an excellent item and a staple any cosmetics fan should try out. Shoppers are completely enamored, and anything that assists on the quest to “flawless” skin is a welcome addition to our regimen!

