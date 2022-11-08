The Secret Wellness Products You Need to Hear About

Looking to create a healthier lifestyle? We know you’ve heard the basic advice: eat better, exercise more. Yawn. It’s not bad advice, per se, but getting healthy is so much more complicated than that — and it’s not just about weight loss! What about your brain? Your heart? Your bones and your immune system?

True wellness focuses on both the body and the mind. If you’re looking for real, feasible paths to wellness, look no further than Bulletproof. Even changing out your morning cup of coffee could help set you up for success!

Whether you’re looking for something keto-friendly, decaf, with whole beans or in easy-to-use pods, Bulletproof has the coffee for you. We especially love options like The High Achiever, a bestseller with B vitamins, Lionsmane and Coffeeberry to potentially enhance your energy, focus and brain power. This “enhanced”coffee is delicious and sugar-free!

Supplements are another super simple step to add to your day. You might even look forward to it with these gummies. There are options for immune support, sleep stress and more, and they all taste amazing!

Lastly, we absolutely need to highlight Greens, a nutrient-rich drink mix filled with superfoods for cognitive support, better digestion and more. The perfect start to your day or mid-day pick-me-up, a glass of water is all you need to get Greens going. Shake/stir thoroughly before drinking!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

