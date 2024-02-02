Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s get ready to rumble! Super Bowl Sunday is just one week away. Usually, we only care about the Halftime Show (that’s our Super Bowl), but this year, we’re much more invested because of our queen Taylor Swift. All of the sudden, we’re football fans!

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, then we’ve got the perfect products for you. From charcuterie boards to balloon arches, these supplies will guarantee you a win, whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers.

Prep for the big game with these entertaining essentials!

Boarderie Large Super Bowl Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Super Bowl snacks are a must! Feed your guests with this large limited-edition football season charcuterie board from Boarderie, complete with 38 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives and spreads, three full boxes of crackers, a wooden serving board and bamboo cutlery kits for serving.

$239.00 See It!

Gatherfun Football Party Supplies Kit

Sick of food spilling off traditional paper plates? Designed with football prints, these premium paper trays feature curved edges so your snacks will stay in place. No out-of-bounds errors here!

$24.00 See It!

Boarderie Medium Super Bowl Cheese & Charcuterie Board

Serve up a storm with this medium-sized charcuterie board from Boarderie! This set includes 21 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, olives and chocolates , one box of rosemary and olive oil crackers, a wooden board and a bamboo cutlery kit for serving.

$159.00 See It!

Joyin 113-Piece Football Themed Party Supplies Set

Don’t feel like picking a side for the Super Bowl? This green supplies kit is the Switzerland of sets, featuring 16 cups, 16 paper plates, 16 green napkins, 16 penalty paper napkins, 16 knives, 16 forks, 16 spoons and one tablecloth.

$30.00 See It!

Boarderie Small Super Bowl Cheese & Charcuterie Board

If you’re hosting a more intimate gathering for the Super Bowl, then this small charcuterie board is just the right size. The set comes with 18 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates and olives, one box of rosemary and olive oil crackers, a wooden serving board and a bamboo cutlery kit for serving.

$129.00 See It!

Football Cutting Board

How cute is this football cutting board? You can use this kitchen tool all year round!

$20.00 See It!

Football Stadium Chips and Dip Serving Set

Elevate your entertaining with this chips and dip serving set. Hand-painted with a removable football dip dish, this ceramic platter is a work of art!

$49.00 See It!

Kansas City Chiefs Tablecloths (Set of 3)

Show your support for the Chiefs with this set of three tablecloths! Great way to avoid inevitable spills during a Super Bowl party.

$33.00 See It!

Taylor and Travis Nation Party Photo Booth Props Kit

Go Taylor’s boyfriend! These photo booth props are perfect for any Swiftie or Chiefs fan.

$17.00 See It!

San Francisco 49ers 3-Piece Apron, Oven Mitt and Chef Hat Set

And if you’re a 49ers fan, then this apron set will help you be the hostess with the mostess! Bon appétit.

$40.00 See It!

Kansas City Chiefs Tailgating Kit

For the record, the 49ers tailgating set is sold out. But if you’re a Chiefs fan, this kit is clutch!

$27.00 See It!

Football Balloon Arch Kit

This football balloon arch is ballin’!

$16.00 See It!

Photo Booth Backdrop

Say cheese! Go viral with this photo booth background for group pics.

