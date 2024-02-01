Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89. If you want to be end game with your lover this Valentine’s Day, then we have the perfect presents for you! Inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romantic relationship, these gifts channel the power couple’s killer style. From Kansas City Chiefs gear to Eras friendship bracelets, these finds are fitting for a Swiftie or a sports fan.
As a bonus, some of these styles replicate the exact items Taylor has won to a Chiefs game or Travis has gifted Taylor! Treat your boo or bestie to these Tayvis trinkets for Valentine’s Day.
BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs x WEAR By Erin Andrews Layered Necklace
Taylor wore this BaubleBar dog tag pendant to the Chiefs’ ACC Championship game over the weekend — and they won! Looks like this necklace is a lucky charm. One side features the Chiefs logo, while the other side says “Chiefs Kingdom” surrounded by a pavé crystal border.
Little Words Project Lover Bracelet
Take me out and take me home, you’re my lover. Enter your Lover era with this adorable bracelet from Little Words Project! There are other Swiftie sayings to choose from, including “In My Era” and “Fearless.” You can even customize a bracelet with your girlfriend’s name!
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Alphabet Letter Earrings
On Christmas, Taylor rocked gold “T” earrings in honor of her matching initials with Travis. Honor this dynamic duo with the same letters or personalize your pick!
Vera Bradley Kansas City Chiefs Wristlet
How cute is this Kansas City Chiefs wristlet by Vera Bradley? We like like Taylor would love this pouch too.
FOCO NFL Chiefs Friendship Bracelets
Taylor and Travis’s love story began with friendship bracelets (the NFL tight end put his phone number on a bracelet for Taylor). Get into the Super Bowl spirit with these Kansas City Chiefs bracelets.
Taylor Swift Lover Friendship Bracelets
And if you’re strictly Team Taylor, then these pink friendship bracelets are perfect for Valentine’s Day! Five bracelets for only $7? Such a steal!
Go Taylor’s Boyfriend Sweatshirt
Want to support Taylor at the Super Bowl? Show up in style wearing this Kelce sweatshirt. Go Taylor’s boyfriend!
I Love You in Taylor Swift Lyrics
Express your love for your lover with this sign of Taylor Swift lyrics! Any Swiftie will swoon over this gift.
In My Kelce Era T-Shirt
This tee is another fun choice for the Super Bowl and beyond! We’re very much in our Kelce era for Taylor right now.
Alexa Leigh Crystal Tennis Bracelet
Best believe we’re still bejeweled! Trav gave Tay a “TNT” (Travis ‘N Taylor) diamond tennis bracelet, which she wore to the latest Chiefs game. This crystal tennis bracelet gives you the same look for less!
Little Giants Movie
Travis said that Taylor’s brother Austin Swift gave him the Little Giants movie for Christmas (dressed as Santa, no less!). So, if you want to really show your Swiftie significant other that you’ve done your research, get this flick. Plus, it’s a ’90s classic!
Meet Me at Midnight Slippers
Meet me at midnight! Just like a cardigan, put these cozy slippers on and say that your Valentine is your favorite.
Kansas City Chiefs NFL Custom Blanket
Curl up under this Kansas City Chiefs custom blanket! You can add any text up to nine characters.