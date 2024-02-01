Your account
13 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-Inspired Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Lover Era

By
Travis Kelce Confirms He Will Not Attend the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift: ‘I Wish I Could Go’
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

I’ll be 87, you’ll be 89. If you want to be end game with your lover this Valentine’s Day, then we have the perfect presents for you! Inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s romantic relationship, these gifts channel the power couple’s killer style. From Kansas City Chiefs gear to Eras friendship bracelets, these finds are fitting for a Swiftie or a sports fan.

As a bonus, some of these styles replicate the exact items Taylor has won to a Chiefs game or Travis has gifted Taylor! Treat your boo or bestie to these Tayvis trinkets for Valentine’s Day.

BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs x WEAR By Erin Andrews Layered Necklace

Kansas City Chiefs necklace
BaubleBar

Taylor wore this BaubleBar dog tag pendant to the Chiefs’ ACC Championship game over the weekend — and they won! Looks like this necklace is a lucky charm. One side features the Chiefs logo, while the other side says “Chiefs Kingdom” surrounded by a pavé crystal border.

$44.00
See It!

Little Words Project Lover Bracelet

Lover bracelet
Little Words Project

Take me out and take me home, you’re my lover. Enter your Lover era with this adorable bracelet from Little Words Project! There are other Swiftie sayings to choose from, including “In My Era” and “Fearless.” You can even customize a bracelet with your girlfriend’s name!

$25.00
See It!

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Alphabet Letter Earrings

T earrings
Amazon

On Christmas, Taylor rocked gold “T” earrings in honor of her matching initials with Travis. Honor this dynamic duo with the same letters or personalize your pick!

$13.00
See It!

Vera Bradley Kansas City Chiefs Wristlet

Vera Bradley wristlet
Amazon

How cute is this Kansas City Chiefs wristlet by Vera Bradley? We like like Taylor would love this pouch too.

$66.00
See It!

FOCO NFL Chiefs Friendship Bracelets

Chiefs friendship bracelets
Amazon

Taylor and Travis’s love story began with friendship bracelets (the NFL tight end put his phone number on a bracelet for Taylor). Get into the Super Bowl spirit with these Kansas City Chiefs bracelets.

$22.00
See It!

Taylor Swift Lover Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift friendship bracelets
Amazon

And if you’re strictly Team Taylor, then these pink friendship bracelets are perfect for Valentine’s Day! Five bracelets for only $7? Such a steal!

Was $10You Save 30%
On Sale: $7
See It!

Go Taylor’s Boyfriend Sweatshirt

Go Taylor's Boyfriend Sweatshirt
Amazon

Want to support Taylor at the Super Bowl? Show up in style wearing this Kelce sweatshirt. Go Taylor’s boyfriend!

$20.00
See It!

I Love You in Taylor Swift Lyrics

I Love You in Taylor Swift lyrics
Amazon

Express your love for your lover with this sign of Taylor Swift lyrics! Any Swiftie will swoon over this gift.

$10.00
See It!

In My Kelce Era T-Shirt

In My Kelce Era T-Shirt
Amazon

This tee is another fun choice for the Super Bowl and beyond! We’re very much in our Kelce era for Taylor right now.

$34.00
See It!

Alexa Leigh Crystal Tennis Bracelet

Alexa Leigh Crystal Tennis Bracelet in Gold

Best believe we’re still bejeweled! Trav gave Tay a “TNT” (Travis ‘N Taylor) diamond tennis bracelet, which she wore to the latest Chiefs game. This crystal tennis bracelet gives you the same look for less!

$105.00
See It!

Little Giants Movie

Little Giants movie
Amazon

Travis said that Taylor’s brother Austin Swift gave him the Little Giants movie for Christmas (dressed as Santa, no less!). So, if you want to really show your Swiftie significant other that you’ve done your research, get this flick. Plus, it’s a ’90s classic!

$15.00
See It!

Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

Meet Me at Midnight slippers
Amazon

Meet me at midnight! Just like a cardigan, put these cozy slippers on and say that your Valentine is your favorite.

Was $23You Save 13%
On Sale: $20
See It!

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Custom Blanket

Chiefs blanket
BaubleBar

Curl up under this Kansas City Chiefs custom blanket! You can add any text up to nine characters.

$98.00
See It!

