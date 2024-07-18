Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Once upon a time, stepping foot outside of your home in pajama-style pants and shorts was considered the ultimate fashion faux pas. With time, and the help of notable names like Gigi Hadid and Elizabeth Olsen rocking striped pajama pants and shorts are all the rage. Brands like Zara and The Frankie Shop have even hopped on the trend with billowy iterations of the viral style.
Are you looking to join in the rising fashion trend? Head straight to Amazon. The e-tailer is stocked with dozens of striped pajama pants and short stles that you’ll feel comfortably wearing outside the house. From colorful shorts to wide-leg trousers, the ‘Zon is stacked with affordable options. Whether you prefer classic blue and white styles or like more vibrant color palettes, these striped pajama pants and shorts are a great place to start. Scroll ahead for the best striped pajama pants and shorts.
Striped Pajama Shorts
Our Absolute Favorite: We love these vibrant shorts because they have a unique color-block design. All of these shades merge for a cheerful look. If you prefer longer short styles, other stripe finds come down lower!
- Soly Hux Striped Shorts — now $25!
- Oyoangle Mid-Rise Shorts — now $25!
- Jinziynzi Striped Shorts — now $15!
- Shbecyde Striped Shorts with Pockets — now $19!
- Floerns Striped Shorts — now $24!
- Safrisior Striped Boxer Shorts — now $24!
- Floerns Striped Paperbag Shorts with Drawstring — now $20!
- Seyurigaoka Gingham Striped Shorts — originally $15, now $14!
Striped Pajama Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll look like the ultimate cool girl in these loose-fitting trousers. You can rock them with sneakers as pictured or elevate them even more with heels!
- Lnx Wide-Leg Trousers with Side Pockets — originally $38, now $30!
- Laovanln Linen Trousers — now $36!
- Muineobuka High-Waist Pants with Drawstring — now $20!
- Lamissche Oversized Pants — now $33!
- Stripe Wide Leg Trousers — now $35!
- Mxiqqpltky Pajama Pants — now $20!
- Xbtclxebco Y2K Striped Lounge Pants — now $22!
- Missactiver Wide-Leg Trousers with Oversized Front Pockets — now $35!
- Angerella Striped Palazzo Pants — now $34!
- Xibaobao Seersucker Pinstripe Pants with Drawstring — now $32!
- Floerns High-Waist Wide-Leg Pants with Oversized Front Pockets — now $30!