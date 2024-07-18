Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Considering Amazon Prime Day is only a two-day event and it’s in the middle of the work week, we’d totally understand if you just didn’t find time to shop. But if you’re still wanting to snag some savings, you’re in luck! Many of the retailer’s must-have deals still remain, so we rounded up the top 20 — and they start at just $6.

From kitchen to fashion to cleaning supplies, the savings are still so steep that they almost seem like an accident. But nonetheless, their loss is still our gain! Right now you can still get 29% off this top-rated air fryer and 15% off a tower fan that’ll keep you cool through the rest of the summer. But we truly don’t know how much longer these will last, so if there’s something you’re eyeing, you’d better grab it now!

1. Love Our Levi’s: You can still get these celeb-loved Levi’s shorts that are a summer staple for 60% off — was $60, now $24!

2. A Very Good Gift: A good gift for birthdays or even the upcoming holidays, you can still get a 23andMe Health and Ancestry Kit for 57% off its original price — was $229, now $99!

3. Can’t-Live-Without Cookware: Considering its thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers, this Carote 11-Piece cookware set is clearly a kitchen staple for shoppers — was $120, now $60!

4. Top-Tier Tumbler: You can still snag this Yeti 30-ounce tumbler, which is able to keep your drink hot or cold for hours on end, for 30% off — was $38, now $27!

5. Green Cleaning Machine: It may be small, but boy, are the Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner’s de-staining abilities mighty — was $124, now $82!

6. Summer Sandals: A bestseller in the women’s footwear department, many shoppers say these Cushionaire Sandals look just like a more high-end pair — was $50, now $28!

7. Five-Star Fan: Keep your space cool but quiet at the same time with this Dreo tower fan that reaches up to 25 feet out — was $70, now $59!

8. Fantastic Flosser: Score 40% off this Waterpik cordless water flosser that keeps teeth and gums clean and healthy. It’s easy to travel with too — was $100, now $60!

9. Lash Lengthener: Get long feathery lashes with the Grande Cosmetics lash serum that’s now 30% off — was $68, now $48!

10. Customer-Favorite Dress: A great everyday dress for summer and fall, you can now get this tiered, ruffle-sleeve maxi dress from Zesica for 30% off — was $50, now $35!

11. Lasting Lip Balm: Made with shea and murumuru seed, the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm will leave a lasting moisturizing effect on the lips — was $19, now $13!

12. Waist Snatching: Have your waist looking snatched at all times with the Shaperx seamless sculpting bodysuit that’s now 37% off — was $48, now $38!

13. Fry It Up! Roast, bake, fry and broil all your meals to perfection with the Cosori air fryer that’s now marked down to 29% off — was $120, now $85!

14. Stay Secure: Keep your home secure and monitored with this Eufy 4 camera security kit that’s now $300 off — was $800, now $500!

15. Must-Have Mixer: A staple in kitchens around the world, you can now get the classic, KitchenAid 4.5 quart stand mixer on a major sale — was $330, now $250!

16. Seriously Good Sun Protection: From shoppers to celebrities, basically everyone’s a fan of the EltaMD tinted face sunscreen, now 24% off — was $45, now $34!

17. All-in-One Printer: Every household needs a good printer on hand for printing pictures and documents, and the HP DeskJet 2855e printer is now 41% off — was $85, now $50!

18. Turn on the TV: Save $350 now on the Amazon Fire 75-inch smart TV that has 4K Ultra HD screen quality and sets up seamlessly with Amazon’s Alexa — was $1,050, now $700!

19. Bust-Enhancing Bra: Thousands of shoppers praise this Shapermint bra for being comfortable, stretchy and bust-enhancing — was $30, now $25!

20. Luxe Lip Liner: With a smooth, silky and long-lasting formula, you can now get the Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner for 38% off — was $10, now $6!

Looking for something else? Fill up your cart with more deals on Amazon here!