We’ve officially reached the time of year where the sales are just as hot as the weather — and as they were on Black Friday. Yes, that’s right, one of our favorite destinations, Nordstrom, is now hosting their Anniversary Sale, which takes place July 15 through August 9. To help you find the hidden gems on sale, we rounded up the 30 best fashion pieces on sale during the event — and they’re all under $100.

A perfect time to shop both for pieces for your summer wardrobe and transitional fall fashion, Nordstrom put sales on pieces in all categories. From dresses to accessories, we found major price cuts on some of our favorite brands in each category including 34% off these Madewell 90s-style high-waisted jeans and 38% off this gold initial heart pendant necklace from Kate Spade. But these only scratch the surface of stylish pieces on sale — keep reading for more!

Best Fashion Pieces on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Dresses on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Each of the dresses below are worthy of a place in your wardrobe thanks to their classic and trendy styles but also their reasonable pieces points. We love them all but two of our favorite markdowns are the Polka Dot Lace Trim Slipdress from Open Edit, now just $50 and the Julia Jordan Rib Short Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress, which is now 39% off.

1. All in Favor Textured Tie Front Dress — was $59, now $40!

2. Open Edit Polka Dot Lace Trim Slipdress — was $80, now $50!

3. Steve Madden Damara Faux Leather Midi Dress — was $129, now $80!

4. Julia Jordan Rib Short Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress — was $139, now $85!

5. All in Favor Floral Print Bow Strap Sundress — was $69, now $46!

Best Tops on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you’re still shopping for summer pieces, we recommend taking a look at the Open Edit tailored vest and the 1.State puff sleeve top. However, if you’re looking forward to fall, other great options we found were the Free People Bonfire Knit Cardigan and the Splendid Twist Front Sweater, which is now 34% off.

6. Open Edit Tailored Vest — was $60, now $40!

7. Free People Bonfire Cable Knit Cardigan — was $148, now $100!

8. 1.State Puff Sleeve Rib T-Shirt — was $59, now $40!

9. Splendid Leah Twist Front Sweater — was $128, now $85!

10. Madewell Oversize Denim Button-Up Shirt — was $98, now $65!

Best Bottoms on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Now’s the time to stock up on closet staple bottoms like the jeans and skirts below while they’re still on sale for under $100. You can now get these black high waist palazzo jeans from Good American, perfect for a night out while they’re still 34% off. You can also get these Spanx faux leather leggings, which look workwear but feel like loungewear, now for 34% off as well

11. Open Edit High Waist Wide Leg Trousers — was $70, now $52!

12. Madewell The ’90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans — was $128, now $85!

13. Good American Good Waist High Waist Crop Palazzo Jeans — was $149, now $99!

14. Open Edit Faux Leather Maxi Skirt — was $90, now $60!

15. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings — was $98, now $65!

Best Accessories on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Take your accessory game from incomplete to elite with the below accessories now all marked down. Add some new eye candy to your shoulder with the J.W. Pei Faux Leather Shoulder Bag on a rare sale of 31% off. Great for creating a chic stack of bracelets on your wrist is the BaubleBar Pisa Beaded Stretch Bracelet, which are now just $20 a piece.

16. J.W. Pei Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag — was $109, now $74!

17. Kate Spade New York Initial Heart Pendant Necklace — was $48, now $30!

18. Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt — was $48, now $32!

19. Quay Australia Contoured 45mm Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses — was $85, now $66!

20. BaubleBar Pisa Beaded Stretch Bracelet — was $30, now $20!

Best Shoes on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If your favorite part of dressing is picking out your shoes, you’re going to love what we have below. A trendy french girl-chic style style we love, these Nordstrom Mary Jane flats are now 33% off. We should also note that you can now get the ever-so-popular Adidas Gazelle sneakers for 20% off their original price during the sale as well.

21. Nordstrom Mary Jane Flat — was $90, now $60!

22. Ugg ​​Goldenstar Cozy Clog — was $140, now $100!

23. Adidas Gazelle Sneaker — was $100, now $80!

24. BCBGeneration Zorie Bit Mule — was $89, now $55!

25. Chinese Laundry Mary Knee High Boot — was $140, now $94!

Best Athleisure, Loungewear and Sleepwear on Sale for Under-$100 During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

And last but not least are the best athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear all on sale for under $100. At the top of the list are these cozy and cute Moonlight Short Pajamas, a best-seller at Nordstrom, which are now 32% off. But a great runner-up for summer is this cute Spanx Tank Minidress, now 30% off.

26. Nordstrom Moonlight Short Pajamas — was $65, now $44!

27. Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt — was $70, now $45!

28. Zella Live In High Waist Leggings — was $59, now $40!

29. Zella Studio Luxe Pocket Bike Shorts — was $59, now $40!

30. Spanx Tank Minidress — was $128, now $90!