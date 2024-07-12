Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As editors, we see tons of beauty sales come across our desk year round, but none of them quite rival those at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The massive retailer put our most wish-listed products and lusted-after brands on sale so we can finally get them at a price we feel good about. Highlighted with our 30 top picks below, this year’s 2024 Anniversary Sale at Nordstrom will truly help you secure the beauty routine of your actual dreams.

This year’s sale, which opens up to the general public on July 15th (or sooner if you become a Nordy Club Member), allows Us to enjoy discounts on our entire beauty routine — start to finish. It spans across all beauty categories, such as skincare, hair care and makeup and includes Nordstrom beauty exclusive discounts on things like luxe, celebrity-loved skincare, like the La Mer Mini Miracles Soft Cream Set — now 37% off. However, it also includes markdowns on beauty routine staples like the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, which is now 36% off. And P.S., sales like this won’t happen again until Black Friday — so if you need something, it’s best to get it now!

Related: Shop Like a Celeb During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale With These 35 A-Lister-Loved Products It’s finally here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially opened for Icons and Ambassadors (so far) and will open to everyone in just a few days. And if you’re anything like Us, you want to shop like a celebrity for the big event. Thankfully, Nordstrom made that easy, and we were able to find 38 […]

Best Skincare on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The sales in the skincare section at Nordstrom right now are truly what dreams are made of. You’ll find everything marked down, from celeb-endorsed anti-aging devices like the NuFace to sunscreen that’ll make your skin glow from Kopari.

1. La Mer Mini Miracles Soft Cream Set — was $150, now $95!

2. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Jumbo + Go Set — was $78, now $52!

3. Elemis Jumbo Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — was $120, now $90!

4. NuFace Mini+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit — was $250, now $165!

5. Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment — was $284, now $185!

6. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Forever Set — was $190, now $129!

7. Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum — was $260, now $127!

8. Osea Golden Glow Discovery Set — was $98, now $58!

9. Vacation Summer Scent Duo — was $113, now $79!

10. Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen — was $60, now $39!

11. Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo — was $50, now $32!

Related: These 36 Early Prime Day Beauty Deals are Too Good to Miss — and They Start at Just $6 The excitement of anticipating the big beauty sales happening each year on Amazon Prime Day feels just like it did as a kid on Christmas morning waiting to open my gifts. But unlike the Yuletide holiday, Amazon likes to get the party started early by offering early deals on some of our beauty favorites so […]

Best Makeup on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

With all of the discounts on Nordstrom makeup, you’ll be able to create countless red carpet-worthy glam looks. Get your brows in tip top shape with this Anastasia Beverly Hills set, which is now 40% off and your blush looking beautiful with this Meghan Markle-approved Nars Iconic Blush Duo — now 41% off.

12. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit — was $95, now $65!

13. Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit — was $73, now $44!

14. Nars Iconic Blush Duo — was $68, now $40!

15. All Set for Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff — was $97, now $59!

16. Yves Saint Laurent Couture Color Clutch Eyeshadow Palette — was $160, now $100!

17. Westman Atelier The Summer Bronze Trio — was $154, now $115!

18. Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Lip Oil Stick Duo — was $90, now $60!

Best Hair Care on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Stock up on the hair products that will give you the luscious you’ve always dreamed of, all while they’re on sale. Fight split ends with the Virtue The Perfect Ending, a favorite of Jennifer Garner, while it’s still marked down to just $34. Then style it to perfection, without the damage, using the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, now $120 off its original price.

19. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo — was $120, now $77!

20. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $600, now $480!

21. Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo Duo — was $60, now $42!

22. Moroccanoil Hair Care Set — was $136, now $86!

23. Virtue The Perfect Ending Split End Serum — was $42, now $34!

24. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Duo — was $104, now $74!

25. T3 Airebrush Blow Dry Brush — was $150, now $100!

Other Notable Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sales Worth Shopping

Of course beauty goes much further beyond just hair, skin and makeup, and we couldn’t leave out these other notable beauty deals either. Just in time for summer you can save on a streak-free at-home tan with this St. Tropez Express Bronzing Mousse set, now 56% off. Then as you get your tan, you can also brighten up your teeth with the Moon The Teeth Whitening Device System, now 30% off.

26. St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Home & Away Set — was $128, now $56!

27. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Home & Away Set — was $150, now $175!

28. Slip Set of 2 Silk Queen Pillowcases — was $178, now $125!

29. Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser — was $109, now $73!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

30. Moon The Teeth Whitening Device System — was $90, now $63!