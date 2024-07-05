Strut Through Summer in These Chunky Crocs Mary Janes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Crocs are fun and versatile. They come in all shapes and sizes. But you probably didn’t know they came in Mary Jane form, right? Yes, these faux-innocent shoes everyone is likely familiar with from childhood are back again, and this time they’re adorable and versatile slip-ons that you’ll actually want to wear. Just look at those platforms!

You can get a pair of Crocs Stomp Mary Janes at Zappos for just $70 right now, and it might very well be the best decision you’ll make all day. These shoes reinvent the classic Mary Janes and give them an elevated heel, with black, pink, and chrome silver options that you can match with your favorite outfits. But most importantly, they’re made with the same lightweight materials regular Crocs are. That means they’re light and comfortable on your feet and they still look fun and unique.

These are elevated Mary Janes though, so don’t go thinking they’re just like what your mom would have worn. They have grippy platform heels and they’re made with an EVA insole so they’re waterproof, stylish, and totally unique. If you want to go totally ’90s with your outfit, for one thing, these are one way to make it happen.

Be sure to grab a pair and you’ll see exactly what it is we’re talking about. You’ll love stomping around in these shoes, even if they tend to give you that trademark Crocs slip sometimes.

