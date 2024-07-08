Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The beach is my happy place. I spend most of the year looking forward to the moment when I can finally walk onto the sand and dip my toes into the ocean. I begin curating my vacation outfits a few weeks prior to my yearly Cape Cod trip, and this year I noticed something peculiar — I don’t own any flip flops, and, when I really thought about it, haven’t for at least the past five years.

I know what you’re thinking: Everyone needs at least one pair of flip flops, especially for the beach, right? Well, after the fifth pair of my $5 sandals broke one summer, I completely swore them off. Now that I’m older and wiser, I realize that it wasn’t a flip flop problem, per say, but rather a cheap flip flop issue. There are certain items that you should spend more money on. (Spoiler: Flip flops should be one of them.)

Get the KuaiLu Women’s Arch Support Flip Flops for $14 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Sturdy, stylish and supportive flip flops do, in fact, exist — and I discovered that you can get them on Amazon. The KuaiLu Women’s Arch Support Flip Flops are one of the most highly-rated options with over 5,000 five-star reviews for their comfortable and flexible cloth strap (no blisters here!), memory foam cushioning and durable weather-proof soles. Oh, not to mention they’re also 53% off for a limited time.

I’m ordering these just in time for my beach vacation, so I can finally walk through the dunes with some comfortable beach-appropriate footwear. Flip flops are essential for the beach because of their relaxed nature and easy usage. The KuaiLu pick elevates your average flip flops with the ergonomic design, which shoppers can’t stop raving about. You know how most flip flops will leave you with sore feet after a few hours? That won’t be the case with these — even if you have high arches.

“I have a very high arch and my husband is always reminding me how bad flip flops are for my feet. Not these though,” one reviewer writes. “Step in and your foot sinks in a bit until you have good arch support. Brilliant!! They also do not get all slippery when they get wet. Really nice. And, the stra is lined with fabric so they are comfy on your skin.”

Instead of having to repurchase basic flip flops every year, do yourself a favor and invest in this pair from KuaiLu. Even without the discount they’re still incredibly affordable, but be sure to nab a pair while they’re over 50% off. Your feet will thank you!

