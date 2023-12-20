Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fact: Our skin goes through a considerable amount of changes as we age. Youthful concerns over breakouts and blemishes take a backseat as we mature. Loosening skin and wrinkles quickly catapult to the forefront! There are so many helpful products on the market to target texture issues, discoloration and fine lines. From caffeine-enriched under-eye creams to hydrating serums, no matter where maturing skin surfaces, you can snag skincare essentials to help prevent and treat them.

Over time, the loss of muscle tone and thinning skin often gives way to sagging jowls which create a double chin. If you’re not interested in going under the knife for a little nip-tuck or opting for pricey injectables, there are natural ways to sculpt and define your chin available right now on Amazon. The Stylia Toning Hydrogel Collagen Mask hydrates, rejuvenates and firms the skin, courtesy of key ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and collagen. Best of all? It’s on sale right now!

Get the Stylia Toning Hydrogel Collagen Mask for just $40 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The V-line mask is made from Japanese cotton fabric which applies pressure on the chin to sculpt and tighten. It’s enriched with a power-packed hydrogel to improve saggy skin, smooth folds and laugh lines. The mask also firms the face shape and minimizes the appearance of double chins. It’s also formulated with elements to detox and repair the skin. Plus, it delivers a cooling effect which keeps the skin refreshed.

For best use, remove the protective film and gently stretch the mask two to three times. Cleanse your face with warm water and align the top side of the patch with the chin. Stretch the mask along your jawline and hook the loops around your ears. Spread the mask evenly to fit the contour of your face, and leave the mask on for 30 minutes.

Applying the mask may seem detailed in theory, but according to shoppers, the process is easy and breezy. “The mask is cold and soft,” one verified Amazon shopper noted. “It is very comfortable to apply for 30 [minutes] without pain.”

Another reviewer claimed they were skeptical about buying the mask because it was “on the pricey side,” but noted a difference using it once. “I would recommend this product,” the shopper noted before announcing their plans to order more when they run out.

If you’ve noticed skin sagging, or are looking for preventative measures, try out the Stylia Toning Hydrogel Collagen Mask. Just make sure you’re ready to kiss your double chin goodbye!

