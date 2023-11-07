Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Many of Us are no strangers to under-eye bags. Whether they appear as dark circles or pop up as puffy redness, under-eye bags are one complexion woe that many skincare enthusiasts try their hardest to fight off. Take Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, for example. Despite being one of the world’s most stunning fixtures on international red carpets, she still deals with pesky problems like dark circles! While appearing on Vogue‘s YouTube series Beauty Secrets, the English actress opened up about the tried-and-true essential she uses from The INKEY List which helps to refresh her under-eyes.
In case you’re not familiar, the famous skincare brand is known for distributing impressively affordable products with simple ingredients. Don’t let the price point fool you — their offering delivers radiant results. “My secret weapon is a caffeine eye cream,” she revealed before explaining how she applies it. “[I] just very, very gently dot under my eyes [to] hopefully encourage a bit of drainage of the puffiness,” she added. Sounds like a breeze to Us!
Get the Caffeine Eye Cream for just $8 (originally $11) at The INKEY List!
This lightweight and hydrating cream is enriched with caffeine to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, and Matrixyl 3000 Peptide to downplay the appearance of fine lines. Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract helps minimize the prominence of under-eye fatigue. Plus, the cream delivers an instant cooling sensation. And there’s no stress for potential users, as this product works well for sensitive skin and is safe for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding.
Like Chan, Reese Witherspoon is another A-lister who’s used products from The INKEY List. The Morning Show star’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, revealed she used the cream to prep the Draper James founder’s skin ahead of the Emmy Awards in 2020. Shoppers also agree this eye cream works wonders in no time. “Less than two hours after application, my face looks completely different,” one satisfied customer wrote. “This stuff is the truth.” Meanwhile, another reviewer talked about the “instant results” they saw. “It takes away the tired look away before my face routine is complete,” they explained. According to an independent clinical study of 22 people, The INKEY List found that 86% of participants agreed the cream reduced makeup creasing under the eyes, delivered instant hydration and improved the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.
If you’re looking for a refreshing beauty product to help combat under-eye bags, snag this caffeine-enriched eye cream. It’s currently on sale, so catch it before it sells out!
