10 Stylish Diaper Bags for Fashionista Moms

Mom life can be tough, but stylish diaper bags — AKA ones that are both fashionable and functional — can make your days a bit easier. Instead of toting around the bulky, not-so-cute styles of yesteryear, modern diaper bags are sleek, have plenty of pocket space and could totally pass as a designer tote or backpack. Ready to give your baby emergency kit a fashionable mom update? We’ve rounded up a handful of chic diaper bags to shop now.

1. Designer Level: From the outside, this diaper bag from Miss Fong looks like a high-end leather tote. But on the inside, it’s designed to maximize storage for all of your baby’s essentials, including toys, formula, a change of clothes and, of course, diapers and wipes. It can even be strapped to your stroller with the adjustable straps. — $60 (originally $65) on Amazon

2. Best Backpack: Even those who don’t have kids of their own might want to add this leather diaper backpack to card. Not only is it super sleek, but there are 17 different compartments that can fit a plethora of diapers along with changing pads, bottles, and items that mom would normally carry in her purse, like makeup and a phone charger. — $70 (originally $90) on Amazon

3. Soft Yet Sturdy: Looking for a more compact diaper bag that can be easily stored? This one from mommore fits the bill with its quilted waterproof design. The insulated pockets are a nice touch for keeping bottles warm. — $45 (originally $50) on Amazon

4. Multifunctional: This Freshly Picked diaper bag is so stylish you’ll want to use it long after your little one is, well, little. We love a bag that will grow with you through the years! — $119 on Amazon

5. Fan-Favorite: Amazon shoppers adore this Mominside diaper bag so much, they wish they could get it in all six colors! With 14 pockets (including four insulated ones) and adjustable straps that allow you to wear it multiple ways, we understand why. — $70 (originally $115) on Amazon

6. Shape Shifter: With a quick change of the straps, this Hannah & Sophia diaper bag can be worn as either a messenger bag or a backpack, making it even more versatile and well-suited for all types of caregivers. — $70 (originally $80) on Amazon

7. Extra Fancy: The pretty blue lining in this Mominside diaper backpack reminds us of Tiffany’s — and no one needs to know that it’s not actually from there! — $70 on Amazon

8. Personality Pop: Sure, leather diaper bags look elevated and sleek, but sometimes you just want to show off your personality. This waterproof pick from Tenot is available in various colorways and patterns so you can find one that sparks joy. — $20 on Amazon

9. The Modern Pick: This Lovevook diaper backpack could pretty much pass for a work of art with, thanks to its colorblocked design and sculpturesque shape. With the addition of a luggage sleeve, this one was also made to make traveling with your baby so much easier. — $40 on Amazon

10. Super Deal! This leather diaper backpack comes with a changing pad and is currently 50% off! — $37 (originally $73) on Amazon