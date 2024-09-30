Jessie James Decker’s 8 Purse Essentials That Every Mom Needs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a singer, entrepreneur and mom of four, Jessie James Decker is the real life version of superwoman. How does she manage to do it all? Well, she tells Us that having a catch-all bag full of essentials sure helps. On her busiest days, she makes sure to keep the following eight items in her bag to make life easier. From protein-fueled snacks to beauty must-haves, find all of Decker’s necessities below.

1. Protein Snack Bars: Decker never knows when hunger will strike her or her kids, so she makes sure to have a few think! Minis Protein Snack Bars tucked in her bag. “These are my must-have mom snack,” she tells Us. “They’re perfectly sized to enjoy on the go — I even keep a few in my car. I love that they have the protein I need and satisfy my sweet tooth with flavors like chocolate chip and Girl Scout cookie-inspired options.”

2. Hand Sanitizer: Four kids running around means endless sticky fingers, which is why Decker says hand sanitizer is an “absolute must” to keep germs at bay. Try the Touchland Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray that is available in fun scents and won’t dry out your hands.

3. Bluelight-Blocking Glasses: Since Decker often finds herself working on the move, she keeps an extra pair of her prescription bluelight-blocking DIFF Glasses in her purse. “I like to wear them when I’m working from my phone or iPad and I feel like they just help elevate your look!” Diff has plenty of styles to choose from, many of which are shoppable on Amazon (score!).

4. Handy Lip Balm: Sure, there are plenty of lip balms available today, but Decker swears by a tried and true classic: Burt’s Bees Lip Balm. “I can’t live without it,” she says. “I have multiple tubes in my purse and car.”

5. Trusty Baseball Cap: Having a bad hair day? A baseball cap can fix that in an instant. “I think it’s always good to have a ball cap with you,” says Decker. “It’s great for when I am heading straight to a writing session or meeting from the gym… I just throw on a ball cap and I’m good to go!”

6. Gum for Bad Breath: One thing’s for sure: You’ll never find Decker without some gum, like Extra Polar Ice Chewing Gum, in her bag. “Minty fresh breath is a must,” she says.

7. Healing Ointment: Dry, cracked winter hands can feel unavoidable, but Decker says Aquaphor Healing Ointment has been her solution for years to keep her and her kids’ skin comfortable and soft. “Going into these fall and winter months this is another staple for me! I always have it in my purse in case the kids’ hands are dry!”

8. A Nice Face Mist: With such a busy life, Decker doesn’t always have the luxury of completing her full skincare routine. Keeping the Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum in her bag allows her to quickly refresh and hydrate her skin. “I’m big on the dewy skin look,” she adds.

