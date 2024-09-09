Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we’re at the crossroads of everything celebrities and shopping. From Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lopez, we spend 8 hours a day keeping an eye on what our favorite celebrity rich moms have been shopping this year, so we’ve got a pretty keen sense on what all the rich moms will be wish-listing (and gifting) this gifting season. Need some ideas for your own shopping? Or maybe an approved shopping list to pass along to your hubby? We’ve got you! Keep reading to see our top 12 picks for the best rich mom holiday gifts of 2024 — and they even start at just $25.

Because they tend to have everything, rich moms can be a bit hard to shop for — but our list is sure to have something they’ll actually love. Below you’ll find our recommendations on the type of rich mom you might be shopping for, such as a rich mom with a passion for fashion, who’d love the Madewell Essentials Suede Bucket Bag or the Mejuri Patra Large Hoops. You’ll also find picks for the health-obsessed rich mom, like the Oura Ring, or the Hoka Clifton 9s, which are both celebrity rich mom favorites as well.

That’s not all! We’ve also included more general picks as well for the hard-to-shop for as well. These include the easy go-to gift of a Voluspa candle and a luxe planner. Note: these can also make great gift baskets and stocking stuffers as well!

Many of the products below also have the Shop With Us editor stamp-of-approval as well. We’ve tried and tested several of them and have given you an honest take on why they make a great gift. So trust Us, these are the rich mom gifts they’re bound to show off to their friends at the country club, a pilates or a luncheon. Happy shopping!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Ultimate Celebrity-Loved Gift Guide 2024: Our 22 Top Picks! As an industry authority in the world of celebrity, it’s only right that here at Us we’ve rounded up the ultimate celebrity gift guide for 2024. Not only have we been building on our expertise on the lives of celebrities since 1977, securing interviews with Hollywood’s biggest, we’ve also kept an eye out for everything […]

You save: -11% Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Price: $152 $137 Description As Tinx, the influencer who popularized the ‘rich mom starter pack’ trend, said in this TikTok, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is “the coat” for rich moms. They don’t have time, nor the energy to worry about getting cold on a winter’s day, which is why they need this coat that’s made with 90% RDS-certified down and 10% duck feather. It comes in several stylish colors to pick from like olive green and black and has a trendy oversized fit. Plus, its four front pockets will come in handy for carrying essentials like binkies, Kleenex and more. BUY AT AMAZON

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace Price: $65 Description The Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace is for the rich mom who likes a little hint of bling in her accessories — but nothing too extra. The necklace features a small, 14k gold plated chain necklace, with a geometric-style pendant that pretty much comes in every color you could ever need. Wear it alone for a statement pendant with a v-neckline dress or wear it layered with several other complementing gold chains with a scoop neckline blouse. BUY AT AMAZON

Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Price: $299 Description The Oura Ring is essentially a non-negotiable in the rich mom world. In fact, several of our favorite celebrity rich moms, like Kim Kardashain, Gwenyth Paltro and Miranda Kerr, have all been said to wear it. After all, health really is wealth. What the ring does, is help you to track your sleep, heart rate, fitness data with top accuracy, since data can best be pulled from the finger. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it also comes in the form of a chic ring that you can get in several colors like silver, gold and rose gold and in your specific ring size. Shop with Us Commerce Executive Editor Tercius Bufete said it’s “the invisible fitness tracker” he’d “always dreamt of,” since it’ll track his activities “without having to tell it to start.” BUY AT AMAZON

Related: The 12 Best Holiday Gifts for Mom — From Luxurious Pieces to Practical Finds We don’t mean to sound the alarm, but the holiday season will be here before we know it. Summer flew by and Labor Day is officially in our rearview so that means it’s time to start prepping your holiday gift list. Of course, moms are usually the first ones to top the list. Some moms […]

Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Price: $135 Description All rich moms have a signature scent and the Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum makes an expensive, floral-smelling go-to. It comes in a chic bottle, in the shape of the signature Prada triangle logo, and has the most beautiful neroli bud, white amber and white musk scent. Get it in the 1 ounce size for travel or the 3 ounce size for an at-home staple. BUY AT SEPHORA

Wildflowers Classic Scented Candle Price: $35 Description Rich mom homes are stocked with nice-smelling candles to make sure their entire house smells expensive. One of our favorites? Anything from Voluspa really, but we’ve especially been loving their Wildflowers Classic Scented Candle. It mixes a blend of native flower scents like blooming golden poppy, ambrosia and springing herbs to make a room smell uplifting and romantic. Not to mention, the candle also comes in a chic glass vase, sure to match any expensive taste. BUY AT NORDSTROM

You save: 17% FluffCo Luxury Hotel Bathrobe Price: $99 $119 Description Self care nights in, lounging and traveling are all of the times a rich mom would need the FluffCo Luxury Hotel Bathrobe. Shop with Us Commerce Writer Jasmine Washington says the “ultra-luxe robe” brings the same comfort of luxurious hotel stays right into your home. It’s made of an ultra cozy fleece fabric, has two pockets for carrying necessities and a tie-up waist. BUY AT AMAZON

Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes Price: $145 Description If you know a rich mom who never slips a workout class, the Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes are for them. Not only does the brand have a celebrity backing from the likes of Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, it’s also beloved by Shop with Us Commerce Editor Suzy Forman, who said they’re “the ultimate gym shoes that are cute enough for rest days too.” The shoe features the brand’s meta-rocker technology that keeps the foot comfortable for long distances, a lightweight feel and soft cushioning as well. It comes in 22 colors, sure to match anyone’s aesthetic taste. BUY AT NORDSTROM

Papier Le Classique Foiled Undated Daily Planner Price: $40 Description The Papier Le Classique Foiled Undated Daily Planner is the chicest way to keep your life organized. It has a classic, neutral black and gold outer and fabric bookmark feature as well. On the inside, it allows you to list out your schedule for the day and the time they’re at, the day’s priorities and a to-do list. It also has a blank date space at the top in case you miss a few days — it happens to the best of Us! Plus, it "looks beautiful on a living room shelf," said Shop With Us commerce writer Savannah Born. BUY AT PAPIER

Mejuri Patra Large Hoops Price: $158 Description No matter the rich mom, a pair of gold earrings like these Mejuri Patra Large Hoops are a wardrobe staple. Shop With Us Commerce Writer Jasmine Washington said she “had to have them” after she saw Selena Gomez rocking them. “They look so refined and elegant,” she said. They have a minimalistic-chic triangle gold design that can be worn by itself or layered with other earrings as well. They’re made of gold vermeil, which is a thick layer of 18k solid gold. To put it in short, these will last a lot longer than the average earrings. BUY AT MEJURI