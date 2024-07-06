Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whew! I love hot, steamy weather as much as the next summer enthusiast, but there are sometimes when it’s just too hot to function. When hazy temps teams up with exhausting humidity it’s often a recipe for a sweat-ridden ensemble. You know, those unforgiving days when it’s too hot to wear pants or bras? When those ridiculously warm temps inch upwards of triple digits, it’s an ideal time to opt for summer shirts that you can wear without a bra.

Not only can you ditch straps that dig into your skin and say goodbye to painful underwire, but going braless during the summer helps prevent drenched bras that just make Us sweat even more. Instead, opt for tops with body-hugging fabric to provide support or shirts with built-in bras. To help simplify the process, we’ve rounded up stylish summer shirts that you can wear without bras.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy ribbed knit top fits so snugly that your chest will fit nicely and comfy while you’re wearing it!

2. Dressy Vibes: Heading to a dressy occasion? Rock this off-the-shoulder top!

3. Totally Tube: If you ask Us, tube tops are a summer staple. Shoppers rave that this style gives a “nice hug of support!”

4. Basic Babe: This spaghetti strap cami is so special. Not only are the thin straps adjustable, but the shirt comes with a built-in bra!

5. Lacey Tank: Show a little skin in this lacey tank. It has an eye-catching design along the bust!

6. Nautical Stripes: Want to serve yacht mom style? This striped cami has a built-in bra and comes in classic navy blue and white stripes!

7. Square-Neck Slay: The square-neck design gives this all-black tank a sophisticated look!

8. Retro Vibes: Look like you walked straight out of the ’70s in this tank. It has a chic Paisley print!

9. Perfect Padding: Want to conceal your nips when opting for a braless look? This tank has padding that provides support and prevents nip slips!

10. Rave Ruching: This full-length shirt is a great option for fashionistas who want a more dressy look!

11. Extra Layers: This double-lined tee is thick and supportive so it fits snugly and comfy!

12. Slimming Shirt: We can’t get enough of this body-hugging tee! It has a built-in bra but comes without padding!

13. Silky V-Nkeck: This silky tank is lightweight and breathable so air will be able to flow in easily!

14. Let Flow: Keep things super casual, courtesy of this lightweight tunic!

15. Last but Not Least: Ribbed knit fabric is ultra-slimming and body-hugging. This fitted tank has a racerback silhouette!