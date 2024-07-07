Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I can’t deny that summer and shorts go hand in hand. However, I’ve worn denim shorts for years and now I’m in the mood to switch things up a bit. I won’t lie and say I don’t love a good jean short or cut-off moment, but the fabric tends to skew on the hotter end of the spectrum and that’s a no-go for a sweaty gal like me.

Are you ready to rock summer shorts without thick denim fabric? You should opt for lightweight styles that will keep you nice and cool as summer’s temps continue to heat up. We picked out 15 summer shorts that aren’t denim. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: As a heavy sweater, few fabrics feel better on my skin in the summer than linen. These breezy shorts are chic and come down to the mid-thigh!

2. Woven Waves: There’s something about the swirly woven print on these shorts that we can’t get enough of!

3. Flirty Florals: These flowy floral print shorts will blow easily in the summer breeze!

4. Tied Up: Need a dressy option? These camel-colored shorts have a chic paper bag waistline and an adjustable belt!

5. Cargo Cutie: Put a street-style spin on your summer outfits in these roomy shorts!

6. Boxer Babe: So many of our favorite influencers have been styling colorful boxer shorts. This red and white pair is a vibrant take on the trend!

7. Mini Pleats: Who loves short, shorts? We do, of course. These cropped cuties have cute ruffles and pleated accents!

8. Beach Babe: These floral print shorts are perfect to wear over swimsuits!

9. Cuffed Up: Going on a hike? You’ll be able to store all of your essentials in the pockets of these roomy shorts!

10. Snatched Waist: These high-waist shorts are so chic. The sleek material makes them ideal for dressy occasions!

11. Pretty Prints: There’s nothing like variety. These shorts come in 15 unique styles!

12. Color Blockin’: These colorful shorts are the perfect statement-maker. You’ll have so much fun styling them!

13. Athleisure Slay: These aren’t your average workout shorts. They have dreamy draping that give them a sophisticated touch!

14. Laid-Back: If comfort is a priority for you this summer, you won’t want to take these comfy shorts off!

15. Everyday Wear: The lightweight fabric on these shorts will make these top contenders on unbearably hot summer days!

16. Flower Power: Stay nice and cool this summer in these floral print shorts!

17. Buttons and Ties: These dreamy shorts have a button-up detail and an adjustable belt!

18. Last but Not Least: Pull these casual shorts out for your next all-white party!