Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more!

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching. That means many of Us are gearing up to hit the road in the name of summer vacations. Since we’re prepping for lengthy car rides and frequent airport trips, there are travel essentials that can ensure our commute goes off without a hitch! Bring on the portable chargers, neck pillows and packing cubes.

Related: It’s Not Too Late to Grab These Amazing Mother’s Day Gifts From QVC In collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something in this article. Mother’s Day is coming up quickly! The holiday falls on May 12 for 2024, which means we are officially entering “last-minute” territory. Not to worry though. […]

Since we’re going to be on the go this summer, QVC is a great pit stop before you take off. Not only can you snag designer deals, but you can find travel essentials for less. We rounded up 13 picks that will make your next trip easy and breezy! Read ahead for our top picks!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Organization is key for ensuring your summer travels go off without a hitch. This storage pouch set is perfect for storing cosmetics, toiletries and undergarments!

2. Matching Sets: If you love to look fab while you’re strolling through the airport, then you need to grab this matching weekender bag and luggage set!

3. Packed Up: While we’re on the subject of organization, these packing cubes will ensure that your clothes are nice and neat. It’s a helpful way to make sure you don’t forget anything important!

4. Wellness Essentials: Want to bring your medication or supplements on your next vacay? This pill organizer keeps all of your prescriptions in one place, separated by day. Plus, it comes in nine really fun shades!

5. Float On: You’ll want to get your hands on this bundle if any of your plans include water. Take pictures underwater without worrying about damaging your phone, thanks to this dry bag and floating pouch set!

6. Cozy Vibes: Relax and unwind with the help of this cozy neck pillow!

7. Fully Charged: This portable phone charger is the perfect gift for friends and family members who walk around with a low cell phone battery. It has three built-in cables and can power up to three devices at the same time!

8. Music Staple: Love listening to music when you’re on the go? These wireless headphones easily connect to iPhones. All you have to have to do is hold your phone near the headphones while they’re in pairing mode and you’re good to go!

9. Bag Tracker: Lost luggage instantly kills the mood when you’re on vacation. This luggage tag set has a QR code that can help potential finders track you down!

10. Last but Not Least: Make your vacation memories last forever with the help of this instant print camera!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Check out more travel essentials from QVC here!