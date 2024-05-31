Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I confess that I wear women’s clothes and am proud of them. Yep, as a man with a curvy frame, it’s been an arduous journey going to the men’s section at any department store, trying them on and realizing that they’re either too big or too small for me. That’s because when I was growing up, I did cheerleading and a ton of leg workouts, leading me to body-ody-ody like Megan Thee Stallion.
As we all know, our bodies change, and so does our style. In my late twenties, the pandemic allowed me to explore my wardrobe. I turned to my favorite retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, drawing inspiration from my favorite celebrities. Whether I needed to splurge or save, they inspired me. Pinterest became my go-to for style variations, helping me create a fashion mood board for my next outfit of the day. From high-waisted jeans to classic boat shoes, here are the pieces that have inspired my summer wardrobe.
- I have always loved bootcut jeans, so I’ve been wearing these Good American Good Classic Bootcut Jeans to look relaxed and sophisticated for the day.
- Remember those days in high school when boat shoes were all the rage? I recently got myself a pair of the Sperry Top-Sider Leeward 2 Eye Boat Shoes, and it’s been a delightful trip down memory lane.
- Do you remember that old rock band, the Plain White T’s? Sometimes, you just want to wear a plain white T-shirt with ripped jeans and sandals and call it a day. Also, I get inspired by Hailey Bieber‘s street style.
- Sarah Jessica Parker has been stepping up her street style with billowy jeans. So, I added this pair to my cart to channel my inner Carrie Bradshaw while rewatching Sex and the City.
- Sometimes, you just want to wear a bodysuit for a lovely silhouette.
- I remember walking into T.J. Maxx, and this pink belted blazer caught my attention. It takes a real one to wear this blazer.
- Even when I do not want to wear pants, the Nomatic Outset Pants suit both athleisure and business casual.
- Rather than bringing a tote bag on a summer night out with my girlfriends, I can keep all of my essentials with the Brahmin Daisy Leather Melbourne Wristlet.
- This relaxed blazer suits my business casual looks and makes me look chic while I run around the city to attend work meetings.
- These NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans had heads turned when I went to look like I was fresh off the runway.
- I love wearing a good pair of Reebok white sneakers, which hold a piece of my heart.
- Sometimes, I like to have a bad boy image by wearing this bestselling black T-shirt with everything.
- I practically live in these Target jeggings because they’re pants and leggings in one. Plus, they’re comfortable.
- Since I love getting a workout in before a busy day, this pair of leggings holds everything together.
- I love walking outside and showing off my celeb-loved lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. This bag matches every outfit, and I sometimes put snacks in it in case I get the munchies.
- Thanks to Lori Harvey and many other stars, even on bad hair days, no one can ever tell me that wearing this hat is not on trend.
- I’ve had men approach me to tell me they liked my Spanx leggings.
- There’s nothing like wearing a jumpsuit that makes you feel powerful. This jumpsuit holds and flatters my figure nicely.
- All I need to hear is a Birkenstock dupe on sale, and I’ll immediately add it to my shopping cart.
- I’m constantly playing “Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé, making me add every color of this pair to my closet.
- I love pairing this button-up shirt with my boyfriend’s jeans.