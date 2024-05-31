Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I confess that I wear women’s clothes and am proud of them. Yep, as a man with a curvy frame, it’s been an arduous journey going to the men’s section at any department store, trying them on and realizing that they’re either too big or too small for me. That’s because when I was growing up, I did cheerleading and a ton of leg workouts, leading me to body-ody-ody like Megan Thee Stallion.

As we all know, our bodies change, and so does our style. In my late twenties, the pandemic allowed me to explore my wardrobe. I turned to my favorite retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom, drawing inspiration from my favorite celebrities. Whether I needed to splurge or save, they inspired me. Pinterest became my go-to for style variations, helping me create a fashion mood board for my next outfit of the day. From high-waisted jeans to classic boat shoes, here are the pieces that have inspired my summer wardrobe.