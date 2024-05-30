Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a curvy girl myself, I know that when it comes to shorts for summer, they are most definitely not a one-size-fits-all piece. You often have to try on countless pairs in the dressing room just to find one that actually looks good on your body type. The shopping process can be tiring, so we filtered through all of the shorts on the internet to find 17 pairs that are thick thigh-approved and make for a hot curvy girl summer!

Whether you’re looking for a more tailored pair of trouser shorts that you can wear on hot days to the office or a relaxed denim style best for more casual occasions like a baseball game or a picnic, our list below has something for you! From A-line styles to Bermuda shorts to stretchy designs, we have a pair of shorts below that’s bound to become your new go-to pair for summer. They’re also from your favorite brands and retailers such as Abercrombie, Levi’s, Good American, Madewell and more. Get them before they’re gone!

1. Our Top Pick: These high-rise shorts from Abercrombie get our top pick award because of the fact they’re made for curvier bodies, with a waist gap-eliminating design and hip and thigh-hugging comfort — $70!

2. All Time Shopper Favorite: With over 1,000 pairs bought in the last month, shoppers can’t get enough of the Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts — was $60, now $32!

3. Must-Have Mom Style: Mom shorts like this high-rise style are made for those who have curves but prefer shorter shorts — $65!

4. Tailored Trousers: Whether you prefer neutral colored shorts for the office or a pop of color, these curve-hugging tailored shorts come in both — $70!

5. Make It Mid-Length: Not too long and too short, these mid-length, vintage-style shorts from Madewell are the perfect in-between length — $75!

6. For the Linen Lover: These mid-length pleated shorts from J.Crew are made of a linen and sorona fabric blend, which makes them extra durable and fast-drying — was $98, now $67!

7. Vintage-Style: Coming from a classic jean brand, these Levi’s 501 Mid Thigh shorts come in various vintage washes that still look modern for today — was $50, now $40!

8. Kick It in Khaki: Made for curvy bodies, these Amazon Essentials khaki shorts come in both straight and curvy styles and sizes 0-20 — $24!

9. Distressed to Impress: No matter what color of jeans shorts you prefer, you can be sure you’ll find a distressed pair that you like with these cutoff denim shorts that come in 44 washes — was $32, now $27!

10. Seriously Stretchy: Providing more of a comfortable fit, these distressed denim shorts have an extra stretchy fabric made of cotton, polyester and spandex — was $34, now $32!

11. Pretty Prints: Bring some fun into your shorts collection with this relaxed fit pair of shorts that comes in several eye-catching prints — $27!

12. Cute and Cuffed: There’s something about a cuffed hem on a pair of shorts that helps to elevate them a little extra, and these 4-inch denim shorts have just that — was $30, now $29!

13. Bermuda Babe: A big trend for summer, Bermuda shorts are back, and these denim shorts will help you to revive the trend in style — $24!

14. Wear Them White: Summer’s the time to embrace white in your wardrobe, and these denim shorts from Good American are perfect for lake days or backyard barbecues — $119!

15. Worth the Splurge: If you’re going to invest in anything for your wardrobe, a good pair of denim shorts like these from Agolde is the best place to start, since they’ll last for years on end — $148!

16. Cute but Cozy: With their linen-like fabric, these drawstring shorts are elevated enough for wearing out and about, but cozy enough to lounge in too — was $30, now $28!

17. Bum Around in Boxers: There are no better shorts to bum around in all summer than these ultra-comfortable striped boxer shorts that can be worn over a swimsuit but also as loungewear — $25!