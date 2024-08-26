Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Leggings are a staple in any wardrobe, whether you’re always in the gym or like to be comfortable daily. They are an excellent basic to have on hand since you can pair them with anything — from tanks and sports bras to sweaters and jackets. There’s no shortage of outfit ideas. So, if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings, check out the Sunzel Flare Leggings, a top-rated pair on Amazon. They are 34% off and cost only $19! Better yet, they give $98 pairs of pants a run for their money.

It’s hard to believe that a pair of leggings that offers tummy control and a flattering silhouette can only be $19 a pair, but the Sunzel Flare Leggings are a dream come true. They have a stunning flare fit similar to other expensive leggings on the market, paired with a V-seam crossover waistband that helps to slim the midsection. Each pair of pants is crafted with 80% nylon and 20% spandex fabric, which gives the bottoms a buttery-soft feel. You can snag the pants in 28 colors — all under $20!

Get the Sunzel Flare Leggings for $19 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The affordable pants have over 14,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who are wholly impressed. One shopper called them “amazing” and added: “They sucked in my stomach and are so comfortable! I have dogs, and their hair wipes right off the material!”

Another wrote. “I have these in 3 colors and they’re my favorite pants. I am 5’1 and ordered a medium 30″. I ordered these originally when I was 6 months pregnant. They sit perfectly below a pregnant belly, and now that I am 3 weeks postpartum they sit perfectly on the bellybutton, and really suck you in. I get so many compliments every time I wear these pants.”

“I bought three pairs for my daycare job,” a final reviewer shared. They’re so silky smooth, high-waisted, and they support your belly. I’m 170 pounds, and I got large, and they fit great.”

This deal won’t last long, so hurry and fill your cart with a pair (or three)! For just $19 a pair, how can you resist?

