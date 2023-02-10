Hurry! 15 Super Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With just a few days left until Valentine’s Day, it’s now or never. If you still need a gift, this is your time to shine (or else risk losing your spark)! It may feel like options are limited this late in the game, but we promise that if you shop with Us, we’ll give you some amazing, fast-shipping ideas!

Shop below for our super last-minute Valentine’s Day gift picks that you can have at your (or your significant other’s) doorstep in just a couple of days, making it in time for the 14th. But hurry! Time is almost up!

InJune Hidden Message Scented Candle

This soy wax candle has a stunning scent, but what makes it absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day is the hidden “love you forever” message that will only show up once the wax starts to melt!

Was $19 On Sale: $15 You Save 21% See it!

Gourmet Gift Baskets Valentine’s Day Cookie and Brownie Gift Box

Sweet treats! Gourmet Gift Baskets has so many perfectly-packaged, fast-shipping options for Valentine’s Day, but we know we personally can’t resist baked goods. You can even add on a personalized greeting card with your purchase!

$35.00 See it!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Everyone we know who owns an Instax Mini loves it. Instant film just feels special — and your partner can take their first photos with it during Valentine’s Day so you two can remember the day forever!

Was $77 On Sale: $70 You Save 9% See it!

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Set healthy boundaries — with a cute octopus! We’ve seen so many couples use this cuddly, viral toy to help express their moods to each other. It comes in so many colors and varieties!

$15.00 See it!

A Groupon Experience

If you’re worried about a physical product being delivered in time, check out Groupon’s amazing deals on romantic experiences! How about a massage or a trip to the nail salon?

Take an extra 25% off with code SAVE See it!

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw

While the Stanley cup is huge right now, many shoppers are finding themselves more drawn to this colorful water Owala bottle, available in three sizes. It’s become a number one bestseller! It has a straw with a cover and a built-in carry loop, and it can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours!

Was $33 On Sale: $27 You Save 18% See it!

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition

Whether you’re just getting to know each other or have been together for a long time and are looking to bring back the romance, this book of surprise date night ideas is so fun. You’ll even get to fill it up like a scrapbook as you go!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

Proflowers Burnin’ Love Bouquet

Flowers are forever a popular Valentine’s Day gift — and for good reason. We love how this bouquet not only features red roses but lilies and daises as well. It comes in a beautiful red glass vase too. Choose from three sizes!

Starting at $65.00 See it!

Saturdays Co. IOU Vouchers

This set includes 20 coupons to help create romantic moments — including three blanks so you can get creative and personal. This is a gift that keeps on giving!

Was $13 On Sale: $12 You Save 8% See it!

TrimBo Curved Sink Cleaning Sponge

This one goes out to the guys who trim their beards over the sink and always leave a mess. It makes cleaning up easier for them — and you’ll certainly love the lack of beard trimmings!

$15.00 See it!

FTD XOXO Personalized Wine Bottle

Wine is lovely, but it’s even better when it comes in a bottle etched with your personalized message. Your purchase also comes with Godiva chocolates to seriously sweeten the deal!

$70.00 See it!

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

A silky, satin pillowcase not only looks luxurious, but it feels lovely and may be better for skin and hair. This number one bestseller comes in so many great colors — grab a matching set!

Was $12 On Sale: $7 You Save 42% See it!

OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs

How cute are these pill-shaped bath bombs from Jen Atkin‘s hair and body line? This is such a fantastic, relaxing gift for anyone who loves soaking in the tub!

$30.00 See it!

Dream Pairs House Slippers

How about some wildly comfortable slippers for the guy in your life? This highly-rated pair is made with high-density memory foam and a supportive EVA heel. The best part? They can be washed in the machine!

$35.00 See it!

Degrees of Comfort Plush Sherpa Electric Heated Throw Blanket

Keep your significant other warm and wrapped up in a hug even when you’re not home. This heated blanket is truly the next best thing. It has three thermal heat settings and it’s reversible!

$60.00 See it!

Looking for more Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Check out some of our other top picks below:

