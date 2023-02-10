Hurry! 15 Super Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
With just a few days left until Valentine’s Day, it’s now or never. If you still need a gift, this is your time to shine (or else risk losing your spark)! It may feel like options are limited this late in the game, but we promise that if you shop with Us, we’ll give you some amazing, fast-shipping ideas!
Shop below for our super last-minute Valentine’s Day gift picks that you can have at your (or your significant other’s) doorstep in just a couple of days, making it in time for the 14th. But hurry! Time is almost up!
InJune Hidden Message Scented Candle
This soy wax candle has a stunning scent, but what makes it absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day is the hidden “love you forever” message that will only show up once the wax starts to melt!
Gourmet Gift Baskets Valentine’s Day Cookie and Brownie Gift Box
Sweet treats! Gourmet Gift Baskets has so many perfectly-packaged, fast-shipping options for Valentine’s Day, but we know we personally can’t resist baked goods. You can even add on a personalized greeting card with your purchase!
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Everyone we know who owns an Instax Mini loves it. Instant film just feels special — and your partner can take their first photos with it during Valentine’s Day so you two can remember the day forever!
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Set healthy boundaries — with a cute octopus! We’ve seen so many couples use this cuddly, viral toy to help express their moods to each other. It comes in so many colors and varieties!
A Groupon Experience
If you’re worried about a physical product being delivered in time, check out Groupon’s amazing deals on romantic experiences! How about a massage or a trip to the nail salon?
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw
While the Stanley cup is huge right now, many shoppers are finding themselves more drawn to this colorful water Owala bottle, available in three sizes. It’s become a number one bestseller! It has a straw with a cover and a built-in carry loop, and it can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours!
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition
Whether you’re just getting to know each other or have been together for a long time and are looking to bring back the romance, this book of surprise date night ideas is so fun. You’ll even get to fill it up like a scrapbook as you go!
Proflowers Burnin’ Love Bouquet
Flowers are forever a popular Valentine’s Day gift — and for good reason. We love how this bouquet not only features red roses but lilies and daises as well. It comes in a beautiful red glass vase too. Choose from three sizes!
Saturdays Co. IOU Vouchers
This set includes 20 coupons to help create romantic moments — including three blanks so you can get creative and personal. This is a gift that keeps on giving!
TrimBo Curved Sink Cleaning Sponge
This one goes out to the guys who trim their beards over the sink and always leave a mess. It makes cleaning up easier for them — and you’ll certainly love the lack of beard trimmings!
FTD XOXO Personalized Wine Bottle
Wine is lovely, but it’s even better when it comes in a bottle etched with your personalized message. Your purchase also comes with Godiva chocolates to seriously sweeten the deal!
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase
A silky, satin pillowcase not only looks luxurious, but it feels lovely and may be better for skin and hair. This number one bestseller comes in so many great colors — grab a matching set!
OUAI Chill Pills Bath Bombs
How cute are these pill-shaped bath bombs from Jen Atkin‘s hair and body line? This is such a fantastic, relaxing gift for anyone who loves soaking in the tub!
Dream Pairs House Slippers
How about some wildly comfortable slippers for the guy in your life? This highly-rated pair is made with high-density memory foam and a supportive EVA heel. The best part? They can be washed in the machine!
Degrees of Comfort Plush Sherpa Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Keep your significant other warm and wrapped up in a hug even when you’re not home. This heated blanket is truly the next best thing. It has three thermal heat settings and it’s reversible!
