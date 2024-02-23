Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Feeling the burn from those long work hours? Did the kiddos turn your night into an impromptu sleepover party? It happens. But fear not, my fellow tired warrior, for I’ve discovered a secret weapon that’s about to revolutionize your morning routine.

Picture this: a pink-tinted under-eye cream with SPF 40 (you heard that right!) that’s so good, even my husband swears by it. Enter, the superhero of skincare: Supergoop’s Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream. Not only does this magic potion shield your delicate under-eye area from the sun’s harsh rays, but it also works wonders in banishing those pesky dark circles and puffiness. Say hello to brighter eyes and goodbye to morning woes — all thanks to this game-changing creation!

Get the Supergoop Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 at Amazon for just $40! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23,2024, but are subject to change.

This eye cream aims to brighten your skin with a blend of caffeine, pomegranate and probiotics, improving the appearance of dark circles and giving an instant boost to your tired eyes. It also uses green tea extract as a natural antioxidant. This powerful agent may diminish signs of aging, calm irritation and protect against UV rays.

Even if you’re working from home and don’t step outside into the sun (or under the deceptive clouds that still bounce around UV rays), this formula uses wild butterfly ginger flower to shield you against harmful blue light. It has been found that 5-10% of most skin cancers are discovered around the eyes, where the skin is most vulnerable and often overlooked by individuals during their daily skincare routine. This is why it’s important to protect your skin even indoors!

After cleansing your skin, follow up with your favorite moisturizer. (Your future self will thank you!) Then, gently blend the eye cream under the eye using your finger, taking care to avoid pulling downwards, which could cause wrinkles. Either end your routine there or apply Supergoop’s incredible, velvety-textured Unseen Sunscreen for full-face coverage — which I strongly encourage, as it’s my absolute favorite sunscreen of all time. Both of these dreamy, weightless sunscreens are safe for all skin types: oily, dry, sensitive or combination skin.

“Supergoop is legit, but this product is next level,” said a five-star reviewer. “Helps decrease lines in your under-eye concealer and makes you look awake and refreshed – which I am not as a mom of a toddler, so you know it’s good. No scent, easy to apply, super cute packaging.”

Add this product to your morning routine — I swear by it, and I promise you won’t regret adding it to yours!

