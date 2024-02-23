Your account
Jenna Ortega Says This $29 Skin Protectant 'Enhances Your Lips'

Jenna Ortega
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love skincare and the wide variety of products on the market, but we also think the process shouldn’t be so tedious. Whether you prefer a quick cleanse and moisturizer or have a much more intensive routine, finding products that work well with your skin is essential. Do you need a new tool to take care of your skin and protect it? Jenna Ortega, known for starring in Wednesday and Scream VI, knows how to take care of her skin — and we found her favorite skin protectant at Macy’s!

In an interview with The Strategist, Ortega said she totes this skin protectant everywhere due to its versatile abilities. “[My makeup artist] also uses it as a skin treatment if I have a dry spot on my nose from the cold weather or if I just got my nails done and there’s a bit of cuticle that’s a bit coarse. If I don’t plan on wearing makeup during the day, and my lips are dry or it’s cold outside, it’s the no. 1 thing I use. It’s one of those products that enhances your lips a bit — not like that stinging sensation from lip plumpers — but just because it hydrates your lips so much and it has a nice pinkish tint to it. Now, it’s part of my morning and night routine. I make sure that I carry it around everywhere I go, and it lasts forever.”

Get the Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant for $29 at Macy’s!

The Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant is a neutral beauty buy that can help you protect and add shine to your skin. This cream is perfect for soothing sun-burned skin, rehydrating chapped lips and healing rough elbows and calluses. Also, it helps with keeping eyebrows in place and cuticles perfectly manicured. The cream lasts for eight hours, and it’s clearly suitable for a shocking wide variety of uses.

To apply this skin protectant, dispense a small dime-sized amount of product and rub it over the intended areas. Remember, a little goes a long way — so don’t use too much!

With regards to this hydrating skin savior, an ecstatic Macy’s shopper gushed, “Hand-downs have to be the loveliest cream to use on my face, and the glow is 10/10!”

Another Macy’s reviewer added, “I have used this for years and use it for so much – lip balm, cuticle moisturizer, if I get a bite or a burn, for dry skin. It’s my absolute handbag essential.”

One more satisfied Macy’s shopper chimed in, “The most hydrating, soothing cream I’ve ever used! Especially in the winter, I struggle with dry skin and soreness, and I noticed a significant difference in the hydration, feeling and overall look of my skin after using it.”

If you need a way to protect and moisturize your skin without much fuss, this Jenna Ortega-approved option may be the perfect fit!

Get the Elizabeth Arden Cream Skin Protectant for $29 at Macy's!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Elizabeth Arden here, and don’t forget to scope out Macy’s beauty section for more great finds!

