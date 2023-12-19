Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Still searching for a last-minute holiday gift that will arrive in time for Christmas morning? We’ve been there, and this is a judgment-free zone! It may be Tuesday, but we have a great gift idea from Wednesday — Wednesday Addams, that is. Last year, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega revealed that she can’t live without her Sony noise-canceling headphones.
Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $228 (originally $348) at Amazon!
“I have these on me at all times,” she told The Strategist. “I do enjoy the occasional silence, but I would much rather be listening to something or have something on in the background.. People call me a perpetual headphone head. I love these because I can control them from the side without pulling out my phone. I’ve also been getting into a lot more film scores lately, and these are so grand and elegant. They’re noise-canceling, so the sound quality is better for complicated pieces. I can pick up on different things I wouldn’t if my phone was just playing the music on the counter.”
Now you can score these exact headphones on sale at Amazon for over $100 off!
Elevate your audio experience with these Sony noise-canceling headphones! This is the perfect gift for anyone who likes to listen to music, podcasts or phone calls uninterrupted by outside noise. Engineered with dual noise sensor technology, these headphones deliver next-level quality with a 30-hour battery life. You can skip tracks, control volume and answer phone calls just by using touch sensor controls.
Now we understand why Ortega is obsessed with these headphones. Make sure you shop this superior sound accessory while it’s still on sale at Amazon — the music lover in your life will be completely thrilled!
See it! Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $228 (originally $348) at Amazon!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Sony here and explore more headphones here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!