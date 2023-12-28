Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your complexion hydrated and healthy year-round can be a feat — especially if you have oily or combination skin. That’s why it’s essential to find a product which helps protect and nourish the skin without weighing you down or clogging your pores! If you’re looking for that option, we have you covered! Carpe, the brand that strives to help those suffering from pesky, uncomfortable sweating, makes a face primer to keep your makeup looking dry and fresh. Best of all, it’s only $41 at Amazon!

The Carpe Primer Face Makeup Base will become your new year-round staple makeup product because of its ability to protect the skin while preparing it for your daily makeup routine. It is sweat and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, and it’s a good option for all shoppers with a specific focus on oily skin types. This primer creates a velvet matte finish and leaves behind a slight tint to help even out your skin tone!

Get the Carpe Primer Face Makeup Base for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but subject to change.

You should use this primer for your base layer of protection thanks to its high-quality SPF mineral component — and because it’s weightless. Of course, if you don’t feel like doing the most, wear this primer and go on about your day! If you’re a little apprehensive to try a Carpe product, don’t be — it comes dermatologist-approved!

One happy Amazon reviewer noted, “For over 40 years, I have fought with my oily skin and large pores, and then I decided on trying this. HOLY CRAP! This keeps my face from getting oily at all, and it makes your foundation look beautiful. I have used it without makeup, and it makes my face look flawless. If you have oily skin and large pores, you need to buy this NOW! Thank you, Carpe, for making the best product ever!”

Another satisfied Carpe user said, “As someone who loves makeup but is very oily & lives in Florida- this has been an amazing product. I’ve tried so many primers that don’t work because of how oily and sweaty I get once I step outside. This product does not break me out and keeps the oil under control. [It] Definitely makes my makeup last way longer & layers well under makeup. 10/10 recommend this product.”

If you’ve struggled on your search for a long-lasting face primer that won’t enhance oil, this option from Carpe may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Carpe Primer Face Makeup Base for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication but subject to change.

Still looking for something else? Shop more from Carpe here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!