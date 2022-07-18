This $20 Sweat Cream Is Designed to Keep Unsightly Stains at Bay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using an antiperspirant in the summertime is a major must in our book. Unsightly sweat stains showing up while we’re out is never a fun experience, but generally, only the underarm area is protected from most products on the market. But as many of Us know, that’s certainly not the only place sweat stains can pop up!

Though we don’t think about it often, the underboob area is just as prone to sweat stains as the armpits — especially if you have a larger chest. You may be tempted to use the same deodorant you rely on for the underarms around the chest area, but it may not be the most effective move. What you need is the Carpe Breast Sweat Absorbing Lotion — it’s specifically designed for the chest area, and shoppers say it’s helped them stay dry all day long in the thick of summer’s sweltering heat.

Get the Carpe No-Sweat Breast Sweat Absorbing Lotion for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lotion was made to absorb any type of sweat in the chest area before it soaks into the bra or garments you’re wearing. It can help to avoid stains from happening in the first place and keep your garments fresher for longer periods of time. What’s great about this product is that it’s talc-free and reportedly doesn’t dry out your skin, which is important considering how sensitive the chest area can be.

Get the Carpe No-Sweat Breast Sweat Absorbing Lotion for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

This formula utilizes witch hazel, vitamin B3 and silica microspheres which work together to absorb sweat molecules and leave you feeling fresh, clean and dry. The Carpe brand comes highly recommended by dermatologists, and was developed by professionals to provide the best of the best when it comes to all things sweat-related. Reviewers who say they perspire around the chest or even develop rashes as a result use this cream to prevent any issues — and claim it truly gets the job done. The temperatures are only going to get hotter as the summer rolls along, so it’s the ultimate time to see if this anti-sweat cream may become a daily staple in your self-care routine!

See it: Get the Carpe No-Sweat Breast Sweat Absorbing Lotion for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Carpe and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!