This Do-It-Yourself Skin Tag Remover Is a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have different types of moles and skin tags. Some we’ve had for as long as we can remember, while others have popped up more recently. We don’t mind all of them, but we can mostly all agree that we likely have a few we’d rather get rid of. Sometimes we don’t like the look, while other times they rub against our clothing, for example.

Of course, dermatologists are equipped to take care of skin tags and the like. The issue, of course, is the cost — especially for cosmetic reasons. So, what if you could do it yourself? Well, why not? This skin tag remover is available on Amazon, and it’s totally affordable!

Get the Hei Liang Skin Tag Remover for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

“A skin tag is a small piece of soft, hanging skin that may have a peduncle, or stalk,” Medical News Today explains. “They can appear anywhere on the body, but especially where skin rubs against other skin or clothing.”

This removal “pen” targets skin tags including fleshy moles/nevus, granulations, spots, warts, etc. It’s for home use, meaning you don’t need professional help — or even the help of a friend. You can do it yourself! The kit comes with everything you need, including the handheld device, different size needles and a USB cable. Yes, it’s wireless and rechargeable!

Get the Hei Liang Skin Tag Remover for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

To use this device, choose the right size needle to match with the size of your skin tag or spot and apply it to the tip of the device. Power on, then choose your power level. There are nine strengths, so you’ll typically want to go higher for bigger targets, though it’s recommended you start low as there will be some stinging!

You can then click the power button again to turn the light on, and then touch the needle tip to your skin tag, holding the “out” button. Release the button when you want to take a break or are done for the day. Doing this consistently for a month or more could lead to complete removal, though some reviewers see results much faster!

Get the Hei Liang Skin Tag Remover for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop other skin tag removers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our picks below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!