3 Eye-Catching Makeup Looks to Rock on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve will be here before we know it — seriously! If you’re anything like me, you probably like to plan your NYE outfits and makeup weeks in advance to ensure you step into the new year feeling and looking your best.

If you’re still wondering how to wear your makeup for the last night of 2023, you’re in luck: I found three gorgeous looks on Instagram from top creators (be sure to check out their other incredible content!) that are pretty easy to replicate. Below, I outline how to complete each eye-catching look on yourself, and even offer some foolproof makeup product recommendations that will arrive at your door well before the clock strikes midnight.

Silver Winter Shimmer

1. Make Your Eyes Twinkle: The main focus of this makeup look is the eyes, and luckily, it’s relatively simple to replicate. To add dimension to your peepers, blend a gray shadow, like the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Meet Me in Paris into your crease and smudge it along your lower lash line. Then, gently tap a silver glitter topper across your lid. The Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre in Mirror is richly pigmented yet doesn’t produce any fallout.

2. Define and Smolder: Tight-lining your eyes with a black eyeliner creates a wow-worthy contrast against the silver shadow, helping to draw all the attention towards your eyes. Gently glide a gel-pencil liner — I always use the Maybelline TattooStudio Long-Lasting Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil — along your waterline. You can smudge it into your upper outer corner for more definition if you prefer. Then, apply two coats of the Ami Colé Lash Amplifying Mascara to complete your eye look.

3. Add Some Finishing Touches: To tie everything together, add a touch of pearlescent highlighter (RMS Beauty Living Luminzer is incredible) to your nose, cupid’s bow and cheek bones. Then, swipe on the iridescent MAC Cosmetics Frost Lipstick in Fabby for an icy lip.

Champagne Pop

1. Highlight your Eyes: Contrary to the silvery look above, this one utilizes warmer tones to make your eyes sparkle. After defining your crease with a light brown transition shade, swipe a shimmering light gold shadow, like the Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow Compact in Half Baked, along the inner corners of your eyes and directly on the center of your lid. (Pro-tip: You can also use a powder highlighter.) To emphasize the foxy eye shape, take a fine-tipped liquid liner — Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is one of the best — and draw a sharp cat eye towards the end of your brow. Finally, apply the wispy cat eye Geeneyia lashes for extra drama.

2. Keep Your Face Makeup Simple: Instead of using foundation, dab a bit of concealer all over. This lets your natural skin shine through. Then, carve out your cheek bones with the NudeStix Tinted Blur Sculpt Stick before swiping a neutral blush, like Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in Euphoric across your cheek bones.

3. ’90s Supermodel Lips: To complete this look, we’re channeling the ’90s. Line your pout with a rich brown liner — you can’t go wrong with Milani Understatement Lipliner Pencil in Rich Cocoa — before applying a glassy clear gloss, like the cult-favorite MAC Cosmetics Lipglass in Clear.

Go Bold or Go Home

1. Start With a Perfecting Face Base: To even out any blemishes or discoloration and to create a solid canvas for the rest of your makeup, blend a medium coverage foundation, like bareMinerals Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20. This buildable formula allows you to get the ideal coverage for your needs and remains breathable through hours of wear.

2. Make Your Cheeks Pop: Don’t be afraid of bright red blushes. I promise you won’t look like a clown! The key to confidently wearing a bold blush is ensuring it’s properly blended. I recommend using the NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint in Almost Famous. All you need is a dab, and tapping it into your complexion with your fingers helps it melt into your skin, giving the appearance of a natural flush.

3. The Perfect Red Lip: Want to take your red lip from ordinary to extraordinary? Start by lining your lips in with a lip liner that’s a shade or two darker than the lipstick you plan on wearing. If you’re going for a sultry scarlet look like the one pictured above, use the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Savage Rose, then fill in your lips with a longwear matte lipstick. My favorite is the Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick in Ruby.

