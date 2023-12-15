Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, it’s time to think about what you’ll be wearing during the festivities! Honestly, it’s the time of year when rocking sequins and other flamboyant fashion trends is ideal. Of course, finding the perfect outfit for New Year’s can be difficult, but don’t worry — we’re here to help! This sequin dress at Walmart is an affordable option which you can style and accessorize to suit any occasion.

The Scoop Women’s Sequin Dress with Slit Sleeves is a neutral-toned frock which offers plenty of shine — and did we mention it’s only $39? You read that right — this dress comes in at just $39, and that isn’t a sale price — it’s what the dress actually costs. Walmart for the win, right? Best of all, no one would guess you picked it up from the mega-retailer.

This breezy option is made with 100% polyester, meaning it won’t feel binding, and you’ll be able to dance the night away without being weighed down. The garment’s long bell sleeve aesthetic gives the dress a ‘70s vibe, but it’s still suitably modern. The dress comes in sizing ranging from XS to XL and three chic colors, so you’re bound to find an option which suits your signature fashion sense!

Styling this bold number is an easy task and will make you the talk of your holiday gathering. Because this dress is so outspoken, you can opt to choose simple shoes and accessories for an option which lets the frock truly shine. But if you want a look which makes a strong statement across the board, consider teaming this dress with a platform pump and flashy jewelry. Also, it’s not too short, so think about donning it with tights or sleek boots for an elevated finish!

One Walmart reviewer said, “I’m 5’4”, 38D, XL in scoop. Dress is just above my knees. It’s very flattering and completely lined! This is a must have Little Black Sequence Dress! Lotta bang for your buck, special dressy occasion dress!” Who knew Walmart would come in clutch for our holiday fashion needs? Just be sure to pick it up while your size is still in stock!

