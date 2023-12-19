Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that 2023 is almost over… but at the same time, I’m ready to ring in the new year and usher in some fresh energy. The closer we get to New Year’s Eve, the more excited I get — mainly because it’s the perfect time to dress up in a sparkly outfit and celebrate with my best friends. If you don’t have your NYE outfit picked out yet, don’t stress: There’s still plenty of time (and options). With that in mind, I scoured through some of my favorite fashion sites to find the 17 best outfits to toast to the new year. Below, you’ll find glittering dresses, rich velvet jumpsuits and more which will have you putting your best foot forward as we head into 2024. Happy shopping, ladies!

Related: It's Time! You Can't Miss With These Last-Minute Gifts — Starting at $20 With only days left to go, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing. The rush can be exciting — but it’s undoubtedly stressful! Shopping in real life may seem quicker, but the crowded stores and empty shelves may end up wasting your time. It’s best to stick with fast-shipping gifts online! The gifts we chose […]

1. Sparkle & Shine: If there’s one night a year to wear sparkles, it’s New Year’s Eve. Match the glittering holiday by wearing this fully sequined Grace Karin number. It comes in 14 glistening hues, from gold to to navy — just $55!

2. Show a Little Skin: This bell-sleeved EYNMIN dress may look simple from the front, but the completely open back makes it ideal for fancy affairs — just $47!

3. An OMG-Worthy Jumpsuit: If you’re in for a frigid New Year’s Eve, skip the dress and opt for this fun velvet jumpsuit from Universal Standard instead. The flowy, stretchy material is extremely comfortable yet appears super elevated. Plus, the pants ensure your legs won’t freeze — just $228!

4. Modern Flapper: Going to a 1920s themed party on New Year’s Eve? This tiered mini dress from Venus is a modern take on the flapper, and we love how the blue multi color flashes in the light — was $59, now just $50!

5. Disco Ball Top: Already have nice bottoms but have no idea what top to wear for the holiday? You can’t go wrong with this swingy sequined crop top. It will look fabulous whether you team it with black jeans or a skirt — was $44, now just $40!

6. You Need These Pants: Imagine wearing the above cropped top with these metallic silver leather pants. Talk about a match made in heaven — was $110, now just $55!

7. Not a Sparkle in Sight: If you’re not a fan of glitter, this Petal and Pup dress will be right up your alley. The form-fitting one shoulder silhouette features a playful pink and purple ombré with ruched detailing. We think it’s perfect for toasting 2024 — just $79!

8. Champagne Pop: Everything about this Akalia dress — from the light hue to the straight silhouette and feathery neckline — reminds us of a tall glass of bubbly (a.k.a. the unofficial drink of New Year’s Eve) — was $189, now just $113!

Related: 20 Fashion Finds to Nail Every Type of New Year's Eve Event The year is coming to a close, and the countdown is about to begin — which means you’re in need of a memorable outfit ASAP. Often, we think of glittering gold and shimmering silvers when looking for the right look, but don’t overlook celebrating from the comfort of your own home with a sparkly top […]

9. Bundle Up: If your celebrations include an outdoor soiree, you’ll want to keep warm in style by wearing this fluffy faux-fur coat from Abercrombie. It’s available in both white and black — was $180, now just $108!

10. Like a Slip Dress: Love the silhouette of slip dresses? Well, then you’ll be obsessed with this shimmery maxi dress from Bebe. The sequins dress it up and the slide slits add a bit of personality — was $129, now just $65!

11. Get Meshed Up: This bestselling Bebe mesh dress is finally back in stock! Go for the black for a classic look, but if you want to spice things up (and channel your inner Barbie girl), we suggest opting for the rose violet colorway — was $169, now just $135!

12. Black Tie, Baby: Need to be dressed to the nines for your plans? You’ll outshine everyone in the room (without wearing any speck of glitter) when you don this silky royal purple SER.O maxi dress — just $498!

13. Tropical Holiday: If you’re spending the holiday in a beachy location, this twinkly Free People two-piece was made for you — just $198!

14. Simply Classy: This LBD from Sam Edelman makes a big impact thanks to the feather-lined hem and straight silhouette which will never go out of style — just $158!

15. Go for the Gold! Gold can look harsh on some skin tones, but rose gold is universally flattering. You’ll look like a million bucks when wearing this rose gold stunner for NYE — just $148!

16. Dazzle on a Budget: Do you want to gleam like the night sky without dropping a ton of money? We have a solution: The BP. Night Out Sequin Camisole Dress. Choose between seven glittering color options — just $59!

17. Channeling Taylor Swift: If you loved Taylor Swift‘s constellation birthday dress, we found a similar style from Floerns that’s just as pretty and ideal for any New Year’s party — just $42!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us