Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Without a doubt, the must-see TV at the moment is Euphoria. The HBO series is a cultural phenomenon, inspiring fans to emulate the cast’s iconic bejeweled beauty and edgy ensembles. One breakout star from the hit show is 24-year-old Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie. You may also recognize the blonde starlet from the popular series The White Lotus. When the talented actress isn’t portraying a teen on screen, she can be seen making a splash with her fashion-forward street style.

Sweeney recently took her dog on a walk in Los Angeles while sporting the cutest chunky sneakers by Sorel. We love how she paired her colorful kicks with a neutral two-piece set — such an easy everyday outfit for spring and summer! Keep reading to shop the exact same shoes from Zappos.

Get the Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker for just $130 at Zappos!

Elevate your next neighborhood walk with these stylish sneakers. With a 1.5-inch heel, the Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker will put a spring in your step. The lace-up closure offers efficient on-off access and an adjustable fit, and the molded rubber heel detail provides a trendy touch. Enjoy the comfort of the EVA footbed with a textile topcover, as well as the breathable textile lining and mesh upper.

Get the Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker for just $130 at Zappos!

Sweeney opted for the Eraser Pink pastel color combo, but you can also choose between the neutral white and the tranquil yellow. Shoppers are singing the praises of these top-rated sneakers. One reviewer reported, “These are a perfect fit! Very comfy and the colors are just sooooo cool.” Another customer said, “They are super comfy, stylish and super versatile to create different outfits.”

Speaking of creating different outfits, we’re so excited to style these sneakers with various pieces from our wardrobe. The options are endless! We’ll definitely be taking a page from Sweeney’s playbook and teaming these shoes with workout sets. It’s a great way to incorporate color into a monochromatic look. And since these shoes are so vibrant, they’ll match with almost anything.

Once spring is in full bloom, we also plan on pairing these sneakers with sundresses for a casual-chic vibe. And until then, we’ll be rocking these Sorel shoes with sweat sets for the ultimate street style moment. We’re euphoric over these sneakers!

See It! Get the Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker for just $130 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Sorel here and shop all other sneakers from Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!