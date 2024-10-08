Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If I could only use one hair tool brand for the rest of my life, I’d pick T3, no questions asked. The innovative brand creates quality styling tools that have transformed my routine, giving me long-lasting blowouts, bouncy curls and glass-like strands with minimal effort. The tech amazes me — most of T3’s tools auto-adjust to the best setting for your hair type and texture, and it’s always coming out with products that make styling healthier for your hair.

That said, each tool is an investment, but multiple options are 30% off this Amazon Prime Day! Now is the time to stock up on T3 blow dryers, curling irons and straighteners with this massive discount. Find the best T3 deals below!

Have a tendency to rush out the door with your hair still wet? #Relatable. With this dryer, you’ll be able to dry your hair in record time. The high-power, ion-rich airflow cuts drying time in half without damaging your locks, and hair retains 60% more moisture, boosting shine and health. Blow drying has never been better for your mane!

No more agonizing over the best heat and speed setting for your hair. This smart dryer auto-adjusts to find the best mode for your hair type and texture. This results in faster drying and healthier hair. Plus, the dryer is light (less than two pounds) so you won’t feel sore after using it.

Achieve that coveted ’90s supermodel blowout look with this set of hot rollers. You get eight rollers in two sizes that will help create volume and enhance shine in minutes. There’s no such thing as a bad hair day with this easy-to-use kit on hand.

Curling your hair can feel like such a chore, especially when it’s thick and long. This futuristic curling iron simplifies the process with a flick of your wrist. The tool rotates on its own, cutting down on styling time and giving you even, defined curls with minimal effort.

Why buy multiple curling irons when you can have three in one? There are three options to choose from when shopping this interchangeable design, each of which comes with three different barrels ranging from 0.5-inch wands to 1.5-inch clips. Aside from allowing you to bring all of your curl dreams to life, the compact case makes for easy storage too. This tool is one of my all-time favorites and I find myself relying on it for everyday styling and special occasions.

Say so long to the straighteners of yesteryear that fried your hair to a crisp. There’s no chance you’ll experience the same tragedy with the T3 SinglePass StyleMax. Like many of T3’s tools, this auto-adjusts to the best setting for your hair’s texture to achieve a silky smooth finish and less damage.

This flat iron is so much more than meets the eye (though there’s no denying that it is adorable with its pink finish). Made with extra-long ceramic plates, this detail shortens your straightening time and gives hair a glass-like sheen.

Professional blowout, who? People will think you’re constantly getting your hair done when you have this hybrid dryer/styler. Getting a bouncy blowout from home has never been easier.

