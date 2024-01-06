Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wintertime calls for you to wear all your fun, cozy pieces you can’t wear throughout the year. Whether it’s a leather trench coat, cozy boots or some other warm piece that would cook you alive during the hotter months, now is the time to pull these garments from the back of your closet! Faux leather leggings are a seasonally evergreen style due to the many different textures and construction methods derived from the pant style — but certain designs of the style fare better in the winter. Leave it to Us to find the perfect pair of faux leather leggings for winter that are 43% off at Amazon right now and have almost 10,000 five-star reviews!

The Tagoo Women’s Faux Leather Leggings are versatile and warm enough to be an essential in your winter wardrobe choices. They employ a 4-way stretch, non-see-through 100% pleather material, and have a shiny, wet look. The leggings also have a soft lining to help them keep you warm during the coldest days. Also, these leggings have a high waist — which helps with tummy control — and they have a gusseted crotch that conforms to your curves without being too tight.

Get the Tagoo Women’s Faux Leather Leggings for $34 (was $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Although faux leather leggings are a year-round piece for some — if styled correctly — it would probably be best to reserve these for winter due to the soft lining on the inside. With that stated, you could rock these leggings with pumps, a chic blouse and a billowing coat for a streamlined yet stylish outfit. But you could also team these leggings with a chunky sweater and tall boots for a casual, relaxed winter ensemble!

But again, don’t delay purchasing these while they’re 43% off! Tagoo’s faux leather leggings come in three colors and have an XS to 4XL size range. When washing them, it’s important to remember to turn them inside out, use cold water and hang them dry.

About these cozy and warm leggings, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “Loved the quality & fit of these leggings. They’re not cheap-looking or too shiny and fit like a glove on your body. I love their high-waisted too, so if you have a mom pooch, it will hold tight and suck you in. I’m 5’6″ / 160lbs and ordered the medium. The length was perfect and came right above my ankle.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “These faux leather leggings are absolutely gorgeous. The thin fleece lining is soft and not too warm to wear all day. Great tummy control. They look just like the picture. These are true to size. The color is exactly the color I ordered. They came nicely packaged and had no funny smell. Will be ordering in other colors.”

One Amazon reviewer noted, “After reading several reviews and going through other’s photos, I decided to try these out. They’re very warm —due to the lining to make them easier to put on/take off. This is ideal for going out at night when it gets cold, but I did sweat a bit just trying them on around the house. They’re polyurethane, so it’s not a big surprise. They ARE on the shorter side, and you can tell from the photos they hit me above the ankle a couple of inches. Definitely go by the size chart, not the recommended size by Amazon. I purchased a large, and while the waist has quite a bit of room, they fit well. I’m excited to wear them, and I love the fit, feel, and value.”

So, if you want a pair of sleek and warm faux leather leggings, then this pair may be your holy grail!

