7 Faux-Leather Leggings That May Rival Spanx — And Are Half the Price

Leather pants are fabulous — it’s a fashion fact. But at the end of the day, they’re uncomfortable and can cause chafing. That’s where leggings can come to the rescue! Leggings are our secret weapon when we don’t want to wear “real” pants, and there are so many stretchy faux-leather styles available to help us nab an ultra-sleek look.

When it comes to faux-leather leggings, Spanx are the best in the biz — but they will cost you at least $100. Plus, they rarely go on sale! Luckily, we’ve rounded up a slew of options for a fraction of the price. Read on for our picks!

These Super Affordable Leggings

This pair of leggings provides serious bang for your buck, and shoppers are obsessed!

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex Womens High Waist High Shine Faux Leather Disco Ankle Leggings for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Low-Rise Leggings

Not everyone loves a high-waisted style, and if you fall into that group, these leggings are perfect for you!

Get the INC International Concepts Faux-Leather Leggings (originally $60) on sale for just $42 with code: FRIEND at Macy’s

These Classic Leggings

If you’re looking for an everyday basic, these will be a true staple in your wardrobe.

Get the Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings with free shipping for $59, available at Nordstrom!

These Versatile Leggings

These leggings are stitched and crafted in a way that can be accessorized for an office #OOTD or a night out with girlfriends!

Get the Halogen Faux Leather Leggings with free shipping for $59, available at Nordstrom!

These Five-Star Leggings

Even if Spanx leggings were an option, some shoppers claim they would prefer this pair any day of the week. There’s only one way to find out!

Get the Retro Gong Women’s Faux Leather Leggings for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Size-Inclusive Leggings

Reviewers say that these leggings are adored by multiple body types, and we love that the sizing goes to a 4X!

Get the Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings for $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Bestselling Leggings

Well over 20,000 shoppers are obsessed with these incredibly affordable leggings!

Get the Everbellus Sexy Women’s Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings for $37, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

