Now that Christmas is less than two weeks away, the pressure to find the perfect last-minute gift is on! If you don’t know what to get someone, beauty gifts — i.e., teeth health — could be a great last-minute options! After all, your teeth are a crucial part of your health that could determine changes as you age — depending on how well you manage them! Tamron Hall, the multi-hyphenate talent most notable for being a broadcast journalist with her own eponymous daytime television talk show, knows the importance of healthy teeth. Her favorite professional flossing toothbrush is on sale at Amazon right now!

In an interview with The Strategist this year, Hall said the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush is a device she can’t live without.

About the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, the journalist stated, “I wake up in the morning, and there’s nothing more invigorating,” Hall told The Strategist. “It’s efficient. It’s a lot less time than it takes to floss. It’s a state-of-the-art toothbrush as we know it with all the bells and whistles — the timer, the different modes like cleaning, sanitizing. You can either get the Waterpik by itself or you can do the toothbrush-Waterpik combo. So far, so good. I’ve got all my teeth. I mean, I make my living with my words — and sometimes my smile. So in daytime television, it matters.”

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush is an all-encompassing tooth-cleaning system that makes the daily process easier. It is a toothbrush and water flosser combo with three modes for effective cleaning. This system has a rechargeable handle and includes a two-minute brushing timer with a 30-second pacer. There’s also a built-in electric water flosser with 10 pressure settings.

Waterpik also offers a three-year limited manufacturer’s warranty in case something goes wrong with the machine, and it has nifty accoutrements — like brush head covers and a toothbrush travel case.

One Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve had two of these units and I love it! I was notoriously bad at flossing and decided to give this a try. My teeth are tight and it was hard for me to get the floss between my teeth. This unit is easy to use and it actually does the trick of forcing me to floss. There’s a control knob that allows for adjusting the force of the water stream when flossing. My dental visits are good and the hygienist has complimented me on my improved flossing! Yay.”

Another reviewer added, “[This is] Exactly what I didn’t know I needed. [I] used to have a different one which was a handheld wireless one and unfortunately it was too wide and too heavy to hold. This one’s perfect! Yes, you have to have it attached to use the flossing part, but you’ll get used to it and it works amazing. I love that the company offers a smaller compact head for both brushing and for the flossing, and I love that I can brush with this and floss with the same unit would definitely recommend to a friend (already have) or give as a gift.”

Want a new electric tooth cleaning device but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

