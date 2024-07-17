Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s something about our favorite celebrities and influencers entering their relationship era that makes Us swoon. We get to catch adorable moments of the lovebirds online. Plus, their date night looks often serve as fashion inspo, even when it comes to their shoes.

Take Taylor Swift, for instance. The Grammy winner posed for the cutest double date selfie with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in an eye-catching ensemble. Swift delivered a masterclass on blending high and low-priced items. She styled a Vivienne Westwood corset midi dress with Chinese Laundry Tai Platforms that are on sale for less than $70 during Amazon Prime Day!

Swift’s frugal slay was a hit with shoppers, so much that the original tan shade she wore sold out. The comfy platforms are available in black, however, there are only a few pairs left in stock! So you’ll want to act fast if you want to recreate Swift’s latest date night look.

Get the Chinese Laundry Tai Platforms for just $67 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Tai Platforms are a summertime essential. The open-toe mules have a thin platform and a chunky block heel to ensure comfort. You’ll be able to dance the night away. These these slip-on shoes are just that comfortable. Best of all? You can dress them up or down depending on your plans. Take a page out of Swift’s book and team these shoes with a flowy sundress. You can even use them to elevate cuT-off shorts and joggers. They’re just that versatile.

Like Swift, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these shoes. One five-star reviewer raved that the “cute, chunky heel” came “exactly as pictured” and was “comfortable enough to wear for a night out.” That sounds like a recipe for a fashionable and comfortable look!

Are you looking to upgrade your date night looks? These Taylor Swift-approved shoes are a great addition to any footwear collection.

See it: Get the Chinese Laundry Tai Platforms for just $67 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Swift’s date night platforms are flying off shelves. Check out several other platform heels in case Chinese Laundry’s Tai Platforms are unavailable:

