Another day, another instance of Taylor Swift setting a massive trend. October 7 was an ordinary Monday until the “Anti-Hero” singer arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs came out victorious when the game ended that night, but beauty enthusiasts were the real winners. Swift rocked an eye-catching red and brown plaid Vivienne Westwood ensemble and topped it off with a makeup look that would set the internet on fire. Welcome, glitter freckles!

Gold speckles graced Swift’s cheeks and nose, leading beauty mavens on an immediate hunt to track down where they were from. Thankfully, the quest didn’t take too long. Fazit Beauty quickly confirmed via TikTok that the Grammy winner wore the brand’s Gold Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches. Best of all? Shoppers can snag them for just $16 on Fazit’s official website and Amazon, where Prime Members can get them delivered with expedited shipping.

Get the Fazit Beauty Glitter Freckle Patches for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Currently ranked Amazon’s No. 1 body glitter, Fazit’s Speckle Patches are flying off the shelves. The Swift-approved glitter freckles were purchased more than 9,000 times in the past month. Right in time for spooky season, they make great additions to Halloween makeup, but they’re chic enough for everyday wear.

These high-quality makeup patches look so realistic. They’re super easy to use. Simply peel the back off and apply the sticky side to your skin. Dampen a towel and apply pressure to the patch for one minute and you’ll have a subtle yet shimmering glow. Don’t worry about smudging, either. These makeup speckles are water-resistant and stay in place whether you’re heading to a pool party or get caught in the rain.

Along with Swift, Amazon shoppers gave these “innovative” makeup patches their beauty stamp of approval. “[I] ordered these to make a Twilight rooftop outdoor movie showing extra fun so we’d “sparkle” and omg they were so easy to put on in the car because,” one five-star shopper wrote. “They stayed put, photographed so cute on us and even stayed on after my shower and face wash, but I was able to get them off with baby oil and a cotton ball.”

Another shopper agreed. “I bought these for a recent music festival and they were perfect! They were really fun and looked great. They also stayed on for two days, even with washing my face, so I didn’t have to reapply during the fest. When I went to wash it off with makeup remover, they came off immediately.”

Are you ready to sparkle and shine? Take a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and snag these shopper-approved glitter freckles for just $16!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Fazit Beauty here and check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!