Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Football season is upon us, and while the sport itself is fun and all, I’m really tuning in to the telecasts specifically to see Taylor Swift. The singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game against the Baltimore Ravens this past week to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and her look did not disappoint. She rocked an all-denim ensemble with spicy thigh-high burgundy boots. I must admit that the ‘fit felt a little ‘Reputation’ coded, and she immediately set the standard for WAG game attire.

Related: Get Jennifer Garner's Flowy Blouse Look With This $29 Amazon Top If you love Jennifer Garner‘s style, just wait until you see her house! And in case you’re wondering, no — we (unfortunately) didn’t get a private walkthrough. But Garner was kind enough to showcase her Los Angeles farmhouse abode to the whole world (of Architectural Digest YouTube channel watchers) with detailed explanations of each room! […]

Looking to replicate the now-iconic outfit? You don’t have to drop thousands of dollars. In fact, you can recreate the full outfit for under $200 with items on Amazon!

The Denim Corset: Imely Bela Sleeveless Denim Crop Top

Miss Swift pulled out a vintage Versace cropped corset for this occasion. We might not be able to do the same, but we can emulate the look for much less. This lookalike from Imely features the same boning design though it’s a lot more comfortable because it’s made from stretchy jean fabric. The zippered back also helps the silhouette cinch your waist in a pinch.

Just $40! Please note: All prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

High-Rise Denim Shorts: Luvamia Jean Shorts

You don’t need to spend a ton of money on a quality pair of jean shorts. Case in point: this affordable pair is stretchy, comfortable, and hits right at your natural waistline for the most flattering fit.

Just $31! Please note: All prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Dramatic Over The Knee Boots: Numaleo Thigh High Stiletto Boots

Swifts, boots were arguably the star of her entire outfit…and also cost a pretty penny. A pair of Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto boots will set you back a couple hundred dollars. This Amazon pair looks exactly the same (all the way down to the heel and pointed toe) and costs less than $100. Score!

Just $80! Please note: All prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

A Stylish Trunk Purse: QZUnique Square Box Handbag

It’s obvious that Swift believes handbags are mini works of art, because there’s nothing basic about the Louis Vuitton pick she wore to the game. (It was shaped like a mini vintage suitcase!) The boxy, square design of this QZUnique bag offers a similar vibe and features a cool buckle at a price that we can’t complain about.

Just $29! Please note: All prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Vintage Bronze Coin Necklace: Jwicos Chunky Gold Coin Pendant Necklace

We can’t forget about the accessories! Swift made a vintage bronze coin necklace the focal point of her entire look. This necklace pair offers the same effect and really elevates the entire look. Plus, you can’t beat the price!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Just $9! Please note: All prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Elegant Fall Wedding Guest Dresses That Feel Like Loungewear It’s wedding season! Chances are you’ve already attended a slew of spring and summer wedding bashes, but as they say in sports, “It’s not over until it’s over.” September and October serve as the bookends for a season that starts in late May. It may sound biased, but we see why people wait! Early fall […]