Tempur-Pedic Makes Shoes — Yes, the Seriously Comfy Mattress Brand

Comfort is practically synonymous with Tempur-Pedic. The brand’s mattresses are life-changing, the memory foam technology altering the way people sleep forever. But did you realize that Tempur-Pedic also makes footwear? And yes, the shoes are all as heavenly as you think they would be!

Our pick? These Vallery shoes. They’re half slipper, half boot and seriously bougie. Prepare to feel even fancier in these than you would in designer heels — they’re just that divine!

Get the Tempur-Pedic Vallery slippers (originally $78) for just $75 at Zappos!

Reviewers say these Vallery booties are “far superior [to] UGGs,” and they actually mean it. They’re calling them “ridiculously comfortable” and “very cozy,” loving how they “offer more support than [they’ve] found in any other slipper.”

These slip-on shoes have a soft, genuine suede upper, featuring a pull tab and a subtle logo back toward the heel. The luxuriousness only increases from there, because these slippers have a plush faux-fur collar that will encase your ankle in pure bliss. It also happens to look very cute and totally on trend.

The warmth continues on the inside with the fleece lining and, you guessed it, the Tempur-Pedic Cloud footbed, cushioned to perfection. You won’t believe you ever let your feet touch solid ground — why would you when they could be in these slippers instead?

These booties have a flexible, durable outsole, and you know what that means. They can be worn both indoors and out! Their design is easily cute enough to pair with an outfit you want to show off. We’re imagining a plaid, woolen miniskirt over tights, with a fitted turtleneck tucked in up top. We’ll accessorize with a long chain necklace and sparkling earrings too!

These Vallery slippers are currently available in three colors. The Hashbrown version is just as toasty as its name, the medium-brown shade working beautifully well for everyday wear. Grey is a cool neutral, and black is always a classic too!

While you absolutely need a pair of these shoes for yourself, they’re also a great gift for any age group for the holidays. We all love slippers, and a pair as nice as this doesn’t come around every day. Even if someone spotted these before, they may have passed over them thinking they should just stick with their old, stiff pair instead. But that’s what the holidays are for — treating someone with something they didn’t think they deserved to buy themselves!

Is it possible to make everything we own Tempur-Pedic? Our shoes, our bed, our walls, our clothes, our phone…? We certainly hope that’s where the future is headed, but for now, let’s just make sure we’re headed there in our pair of Vallery slippers!

