Live Your Best ‘Princess’ Life With 25% Off Duchess Meghan’s Go-To Sneakers

When you picture a princess or duchess, what are they wearing? Probably a fancy gown, a sparkling tiara, long, white gloves and a pair of high heels, right? That’s the stereotype, after all. While it’s a fabulous image, the modern duchess doesn’t spend every waking moment dressed in formalwear. Sometimes, she just wants to wear sneakers!

It’s no secret that Duchess Meghan is one of our top style icons — as she should be. No matter the occasion, we always find ourselves in awe of her style — especially her casual looks. We love seeing royalty out in the wild, dressed comfortably in jeans and sneakers. When she spotted her in these sneakers, specifically, we knew we needed them for ourselves!

Get the Veja V-10 Sneaker (originally $150) for just $113 at Nordstrom!

Duchess Meghan wore her own pair of white V-10 sneakers on her first royal visit to Australia with husband Prince Harry, and she looked so effortlessly cool pairing them with cropped skinnies and pulling her hair back into a low bun. We were so excited to spot these sneakers now on sale, especially in time for the holidays. We’re thinking buying two pairs — one for ourselves and another for either our BFF or significant other so we can match. (They’re unisex!)

Shoppers love how the V-10 is a “classic tennis shoe staple,” but makes them “feel like a princess” since they know Duchess Meghan owns the same pair. They love how these shoes “can go with almost anything” and are “comfortable from day one.” They also “feel good about purchasing a shoe that was made sustainably,” which is a major plus for Us too!

These white, lace-up sneakers have a leather upper sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms and tanned according to REACH norms. They also feature perforated detailing at the toe box and a contrasting navy V logo on either side. There’s a popping red logo at the back of the heel too!

As for the inside of this clean-cut sneaker, there is an eco-friendly, recycled fabric lining and a removable padded sole for comfort. On the bottom we’ll find a sturdy outsole made from wild Amazonian rubber!

These sneakers only come in full sizes, so if you’re a half size, it’s suggested that you size down for the perfect fit. That way you can wear these shoes out and about as soon as they arrive at your doorstep. Does this call for a trip to Australia so you can truly live out Duchess Meghan’s life? We won’t tell you what to do — but you know, we do hear it’s nice down there this time of year!

Not your style? Check out more from Veja here and other sneakers available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



