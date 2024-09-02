Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Without a doubt, you can always style your outfit with a pair of loafers. There’s no denying it. Loafers are a timeless and functional style that can elevate any wardrobe. Why? They can make a casual outfit chic and sophisticated. They’ll even go with your favorite white socks. If you want to add a new pair of loafers to your collection in time for fall, Amazon has the best footwear deals.

Here are the best loafers you can grab on Amazon, starting at $30.

OKJ Black Chunky Loafers: If you’re inspired to get a little funky with your wardrobe , these loafers can elevate your look . DREAM PAIRS Platform Chunky Loafers: These platform loafers feature a padded heel collar to prevent chafing. They have a lugged outsole to add edge to your look. Cvistpieo Business Casual Suede Loafers: This pair features high-quality suede material that gives your feet a luxurious feel. Feversole Women’s Fashion Trim Deco Loafer: This pair of loafers is so classy that it is perfect for date night. For those who do not want to wear a block heel, these penny loafer flats are perfect and feature a toe shape to give you a sophisticated look. EasySmile Metal Chain Decor Flat Loafer: These embroidered pointed-toe loafers are ready for fall. JENN ARDOR Flat Loafer: This slip-on loafer is made of waterproof leather and comes in 12 colors. Soda Slip-On Chunky Penny Loafer: You can take your shoe game to new heights when you add this pair of penny loafers to your collection . This shoe gives off ’90s vibes thanks to its chunky platform heel. BISON SPIRIT Pointed Toe Slip-On Loafer: This pair looks like the famous Steve Madden pointed-toe loafers. AiciBerllucci Women’s Leather Loafer: These loafers are unique because you can fold them in half and they still look brand new. They are made of baby cow leather, which is super lightweight on your feet. Sam Edelman Womens Loraine Bit Loafer: You can never go wrong with a pair of Sam Edelman shoes . Feversole Fashion Trim Deco Loafer: A notoriously polished and refined pair of loafers can level up your look.