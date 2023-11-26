Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you handle all of your fashion and beauty needs over Black Friday? In that case, it’s time to turn to the kitchen. I was gifted this Lodge Cast Iron pizza pan as a housewarming present, and seriously, there is no going back after unlocking a new style of cooking. Pizza made at home doesn’t need to be soggy or droop in the middle (or straight from the grocery store freezer). It can have the same qualities as your favorite restaurants or your go-to delivery spots, especially if you’re a lover of the New York slice or hand-tossed pies.

What struck me immediately about this handy home hack was the results it produced with minimal effort. As for the pizza itself, each bite is crispy, evenly cooked through and slides easily off the hot plate with effortless cleanup. As one happy baker remarked, “This is great for homemade pizza. It results in a crispy bottom on the crust and helps retain heat while putting the pizza into the oven, and, unlike a pizza stone, this will not become brittle and break over time.” Some users experimented with heating the oven to the highest temperature for a half hour before baking their pizza and found that it made it even better. The suggested preheat temperature is 500 degrees to however high your oven can go. After trying this technique myself, I agree that this creates an unbelievable crust and is the next best thing to a wood-fired pizza at a trattoria.

If you’re not into actually rolling out dough and sprinkling on homemade toppings, you can plop frozen pizza on this — which will taste like top-notch delivery. But there’s more — if you’re thinking of just pizza, then please allow me to open your eyes. You can roast potatoes and vegetables or s’mores, bake bagels, sear meats and heat up leftovers to taste they were freshly cooked mere moments before. One reviewer agrees with my sentiments, saying, “It cooks evenly, resulting in a crisp and perfectly browned crust. I also love its versatility. I use it to cook eggs, pancakes, roasted vegetables and even cookies. Super easy to clean & [though it doesn’t really mention it on the product description] it actually has non-stick properties.”

This well-priced pan is fifteen inches in diameter with cast iron, known for unparalleled heat retention and even heating. With over 1,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this popular priced was originally priced at $60. But thanks to Cyber Week, it was recently marked down 34%. All that’s left to do is buy one for yourself and give another to a friend while you can. Order’s up!

