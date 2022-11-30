This $14 Moisturizer Uses Rice Extract to Illuminate Your Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making the switch! Cold, dry weather means it’s likely time to swap out some skincare formulas in your medicine cabinet for heavier, more hydrating treatments. It’s a battle between wanting something ultra-gentle for irritated skin and wanting something powerful to help get your skin back to normal. Can we have both?

Yes, we truly can — and we don’t need to spend $100+ to make it happen. How does under $15 sound? One of our longtime favorite K-beauty brands is here to help with one of its most iconic products: its Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream!

Get The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

One problem we know many people have with winter moisturizers is that they’re too thick, don’t absorb well and feel sticky on the skin. You can only apply them at night, just before bed. This moisturizing cream, however, is ready for your A.M. routine too. It’s lightweight, non-sticky and so glowy — you’ll definitely want to show your skin off after applying it!

This cream is made with three key ingredients. The first is organic rice extract, known for brightening the skin. You know the milky-white water left behind after you rinse rice? That’s what’s going to help bring major radiance to your complexion! The formula includes rice bran oil as well for moisture.

Last is ceramide NP, a lipid molecule that relieves dry skin. Ceramide is a natural component of skin cells that prevents moisture loss. The Face Shop uses nano technology to reduce the ceramide into fine particles for easy absorption into the skin, strengthening your natural barrier!

Get The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re expecting — or are already dealing with — dry, rough, angry and dull skin, we highly recommend adding this moisturizer to your routine. It’s a nice pick of sensitive too, as its gentle, mild formula is free of parabens, tar, mineral oil and talc.

Use after cleansing, toning and any serums or masks you may use — and then simply get read for smoother, calmer, plumper, more illuminated, silkier skin!

Get The Face Shop Rice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from The Face Shop here and explore more Premium Beauty finds here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!