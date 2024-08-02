Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Brows can begin to look sparse and thin out of the blue without any warning signs. If your brows aren’t looking their best, it’s time to whip them back in shape! Luckily, we already did the hard work for you and found the best eyebrow-enhancing serum. The brand says using the serum consistently “improves the appearance of eyebrow fullness and density in as little as 60 days!” And it’s on sale at Amazon right now!

The RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum is crafted with an exclusive complex that boosts the appearance of lashes and brows. It also includes polypeptides, an amino acid that helps support youthful-looking brows. Lastly, biotin is used to assist hair growth. Plus, the serum is easy to apply. Just swipe some of the product across your brows twice a day.

Get the RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum for $37 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 2,000 shoppers have purchased the brow serum in the past month. It’s also earned over 1,400 five-star ratings.

“This was recommended by a friend since I complained about my thinning eyebrows,” a shopper said. “I was skeptical, but it surprised me! It really works. In fact, my eyebrows were even getting kind of bushy, so I stopped using it! It’s a miracle product!!!”

Men are also praising the serum. “As a guy, I never thought much about my eyebrows, but they were always thin and patchy,” one said. “I decided to give this product a try, and I’m really impressed with the results. Within just a few weeks, I noticed my eyebrows looking fuller and more even. The application is simple and the product feels light and non-greasy. It’s now a regular part of my grooming routine, and I’m pleased with how natural and well-defined my eyebrows look.”

“Very good results within two months,” a final shopper wrote. “I use it regularly, twice a day, and I got very good results within two months. One wand will last three months. Every time I look in the mirror, I have to check to see if I have an eyebrow pencil on. Usually I don’t.”

If your brows need some TLC, make sure to stock up on the brow-enhancing serum while it’s on sale now at Amazon.

