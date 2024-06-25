Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is a good time to sit back, relax, and get your shop on. And there’s really no better time to do that than when there are tons of deals around. But we get it. You don’t always have time to sift through all the deals there are, just floating around out in the ether. That’s where we come in. We’ve scoured the internet for some of the best deals you can find right now, and we’ve compiled them for you in this handy, easy to read list.

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy's If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — […]

If you’re looking to save big on substantial deals right now, you’re in luck. There are tons of great buys, all under $200, that you can add to your cart and check out with immediately. All you have to do is check out our list and go from there. You’ll find some delicious, delectable deals that’ll put a smile on your face. Ready to go shopping? Just check out the sizzling summer deals, all under $200, below.

These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $200 Today

1. Amazon Fire 10 Kids: The kids will love watching their favorite TV shows and movies on their “own'” tablet – just $110!

2. Blueair Air Purifier: Breathe easier with this affordable air purifier that can remove allergens from your home – just $160!

3. Sperax Walking Pad: This perfectly portable walking pad can help you get exercise in while working from home – just $180!

4. HelloBaby Baby Monitor: Keep an eye on what your baby is doing from another room with this baby monitor set – just $120!



5. Bissell Multiclean Vacuum: Keep a tidier home with this reliable upright vacuum that can power through dirt and debris – just $170!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. DWR Feather Down Comforter: Stay swaddled and warm during those breezy summer nights in this luxurious comforter – just $141!

7. Kilgone Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: Let the robots do your dirty work with this robot mop and vacuum combo – just $170!

8. Blink Video Doorbell: Keep a watchful eye on your property with this four-pack of Blink cameras – just $120!

9. Flexispot Adjustable Desk: Try standing while you work for better posture with this adjustable desk – just $160!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Pillow Top Mattress Pad: Upgrade your mattress with this soft, super comfortable mattress topper – just $110!