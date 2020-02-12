Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The more lucite we see, the more we’re loving it. We were already huge fans of incorporating it into furniture and home decor — but when it comes to lucite in fashion, we’re head over heels!

These Steve Madden heels, specifically. Expertly designed and majorly on trend for 2020, we firmly believe that every fashion lover needs a pair of these shoes in their life. They’re quickly going to become your go-to heels, and for under $100, we don’t think we could even dream up a better footwear find!

Get the Steve Madden Clearer heel for just $92 at Zappos!

It’s clear to Us that these Clearer heels are clearly the best. Okay, we’ll stop, but come on! We’re excited! Know who else is pumped about these pumps? The reviewers, who are describing them as everything from “lovely” to “darling” to “beautiful, comfortable and classy.” They say they get “so many compliments” when they wear them out and that they’re “perfect for cocktail attire,” especially for any upcoming spring weddings you’ll be attending. Worried about comfort? Don’t be. As one shopper reported back, the clear straps don’t “rub or poke your ankles or toes,” so you’re good to go!

These shoes have an open toe with a clear strap across the vamp, as well as a clear heel backing and a clear ankle strap. This ankle strap features an adjustable buckle to keep you steady in your new heels. Speaking of heels, the Clearer shoe has a 4-inch lucite block heel that will elongate your legs like crazy!

Another important feature of these heels? The lined, padded footbed. A 4-inch heel can be intimidating, but Steve Madden putting in the time and effort to consider our comfort is exactly what we need out of a shoe company!

We’re definitely in love with the completely clear version of these heels, but sometimes we need a little tint in our lives. That’s what the Smoke and Pink variations are for! The upper and heel are still transparent, but instead of going more toward the invisible route, these two go for a more stained glass effect we love, love, love!

A lucite heel is a must-have shoe for so many reasons. First of all, it just looks incredibly stylish and will catch every fashion lover’s eye. Even non-fashion lovers might convert after seeing it! Another reason is the fact that lucite simply goes with everything. It’s clear, after all! Even the tinted versions will open up your styling options more than their opaque counterparts might.

Everyone around you is going to be obsessed with these Clearer shoes, but in the end, you’ll be the one wearing them — so get ready to soak up the feeling of being a true fashion icon!

